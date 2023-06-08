Microsoft’s block sandbox game has now arrived on ChromeOS. It’s easy to pick up the game right now, but for a price. Here’s how to play Minecraft on a Chromebook.

Chromebooks aren’t known for their gaming prowess and a push into gaming ChromeOS devices was short-lived, awkwardly coinciding with the demise of Google Stadia. But, with access to Google Play Games, as well as streaming through Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Streaming, there are still plenty of ways to play on a Chromebook.

Forget streaming and the like for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition though, the popular game is now available to download on Chromebooks. It’s straightforward to download but it’ll cost you £19.49/$19.99. That’s unless you have the Android version already, then you can simply upgrade for £12.99/$12.99. Either way, here’s how to play Minecraft on a Chromebook.

What you’ll need:

A Chromebook

The Short Version

Open the start menu and search for “Google Play Store”

Select the Google Play Store

Next, search for “Minecraft”

Select the green icon with the price inside to purchase then download

Step

1 Open the start menu and search for “Google Play Store” Either click the Google Play Store icon in your taskbar or search for “Google Play Store” in the start menu. Step

2 Select the Google Play Store Open the Google Play Store by selecting it from the options. Step

3 Next, search for “Minecraft” Once in Google Play Store, search for “Minecraft” in the search bar and hit enter. Step

4 Select the green icon with the price inside to purchase then download A green icon on the right will display the price. Click this to proceed with the purchase, then download and install the game.