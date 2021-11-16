 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta right now

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Surprise! Microsoft has opened up access to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode three weeks before launch, so you can start playing right now.

What’s more, the Halo Infinite multiplayer is free to play so you don’t need to pay a dime – you don’t even need to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass.

And while this is technically a beta, the currently playable Halo Infinite multiplayer features all the ‘season one’ content from the official launch on 8 December. Your saved progress will even continue over to the official launch version.

The only thing missing is the story campaign, which you’ll need to pay for in order to experience (unless you subscribe to Game Pass). The story campaign won’t be available until 8 December, but the multiplayer will likely keep you entertained until then.

But how do you actually gain access to the beta ahead of launch? It’s actually very simple, but we’ve nevertheless outlined the process below.

How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer beta

On Xbox, you simply have to search for Halo Infinite in the Xbox Store and hit download. This will include the free-to-play multiplayer mode, although you’ll need to pay to try out the story campaign once it finally launches in December.

It’s a similar process for PC gamers, with Steam providing the option to download Halo Infinite for free, although requires a £49.99 payment to unlock the campaign.

You’ve also got the option to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer through the Microsoft Store if you don’t have a Steam account.

Of course, not everything in Halo Infinite is free, as you’ll need to pay £7.99/$9.99 for the season one battle pass. 343 Industries has confirmed there will be no ‘pay-to-win features’ in Halo Infinite, so you’ll only be getting cosmetic items by paying for the battle pass.

And if you’ve got no interest in paying for cosmetic items, you’ll be able to play for free with no restrictions. So what are you waiting for? Get playing!

You might like…

How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5

How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Xbox is hosting an anniversary event on 15 November, here’s how to watch

Xbox is hosting an anniversary event on 15 November, here’s how to watch

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to enable WhatsApp multi-device support on iOS and Android

How to enable WhatsApp multi-device support on iOS and Android

Chris Smith 1 week ago
How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 1 in the UK right now

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 1 in the UK right now

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to watch Arcane, the League of Legends TV series

How to watch Arcane, the League of Legends TV series

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to move from Windows to Mac

How to move from Windows to Mac

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.