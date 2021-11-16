How to play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta right now

Surprise! Microsoft has opened up access to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode three weeks before launch, so you can start playing right now.

What’s more, the Halo Infinite multiplayer is free to play so you don’t need to pay a dime – you don’t even need to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass.

And while this is technically a beta, the currently playable Halo Infinite multiplayer features all the ‘season one’ content from the official launch on 8 December. Your saved progress will even continue over to the official launch version.

The only thing missing is the story campaign, which you’ll need to pay for in order to experience (unless you subscribe to Game Pass). The story campaign won’t be available until 8 December, but the multiplayer will likely keep you entertained until then.

But how do you actually gain access to the beta ahead of launch? It’s actually very simple, but we’ve nevertheless outlined the process below.

How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer beta

On Xbox, you simply have to search for Halo Infinite in the Xbox Store and hit download. This will include the free-to-play multiplayer mode, although you’ll need to pay to try out the story campaign once it finally launches in December.

It’s a similar process for PC gamers, with Steam providing the option to download Halo Infinite for free, although requires a £49.99 payment to unlock the campaign.

You’ve also got the option to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer through the Microsoft Store if you don’t have a Steam account.

Of course, not everything in Halo Infinite is free, as you’ll need to pay £7.99/$9.99 for the season one battle pass. 343 Industries has confirmed there will be no ‘pay-to-win features’ in Halo Infinite, so you’ll only be getting cosmetic items by paying for the battle pass.

And if you’ve got no interest in paying for cosmetic items, you’ll be able to play for free with no restrictions. So what are you waiting for? Get playing!