How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

Fortnite is one of the most popular games available, with millions of people tuning in to play every day. You can play Fortnite on myriad platforms, although it’s no longer playable natively on Apple’s iPhone.

Fortunately, it’s still possible to play Fortnite on your iPhone thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. This can be done without needing to download or even pay for the game, as long as you have a strong internet connection.

If you’re interested in how to play Fortnite on your iPhone, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running Safari and with a Microsoft account

The Short Version

Click on the Safari app

Click on the search bar

Type in xbox.com/play and press Enter

Click on Fortnite

Press Get Ready to Play

Click the Share button

Press Add to Home Screen

Press Add

Enter the Cloud Gaming app

Press Sign in

Sign into your Microsoft account

Press Play

Step

1 Click on the Safari app Open your iPhone and open your Safari or Google app to start. The app choice does not matter provided you can access the internet. Step

2 Click on the search bar Click on the search bar in your preferred app. Step

3 Type in xbox.com/play and press Enter Type in the words ‘xbox.com/play’ and press Enter to be taken to the Xbox website. Step

4 Click on Fortnite Once on the website, find Fortnite and click on it. Step

5 Press Get Ready to Play Press the green button that says Get Ready to Play to continue the process. Step

6 Click the Share button Press the Share button. It looks like an arrow coming out of a square and it sits in the middle of the bottom navigation menu in Safari. This may look different in the Chrome app. Step

7 Press Add to Home Screen Once you have clicked on the Share button a new menu will appear. Look for the button that says Add to Home Screen and click on it. Step

8 Press Add Press the Add button, it lives in the top-right corner. Step

9 Enter the Cloud Gaming app Now, leave the Safari app and find the Cloud Gaming app on your home screen. When you have found it, click on it. Step

10 Press Sign in Press the Sign in button to continue. Step

11 Sign into your Microsoft account Sign into your Microsoft account. If you do not have a Microsoft account, you will need to create one. It is free to do. Step

12 Press Play Once you have successfully signed in, click on the Play button under Fortnite to start loading up the game.