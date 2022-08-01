 large image

How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

Fortnite is one of the most popular games available, with millions of people tuning in to play every day. You can play Fortnite on myriad platforms, although it’s no longer playable natively on Apple’s iPhone.

Fortunately, it’s still possible to play Fortnite on your iPhone thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. This can be done without needing to download or even pay for the game, as long as you have a strong internet connection.

If you’re interested in how to play Fortnite on your iPhone, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13 Pro running Safari and with a Microsoft account

The Short Version

  • Click on the Safari app
  • Click on the search bar
  • Type in xbox.com/play and press Enter
  • Click on Fortnite
  • Press Get Ready to Play
  • Click the Share button
  • Press Add to Home Screen
  • Press Add
  • Enter the Cloud Gaming app
  • Press Sign in
  • Sign into your Microsoft account
  • Press Play

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Safari app

    Open your iPhone and open your Safari or Google app to start. The app choice does not matter provided you can access the internet. Homescreen on iPhone 13 Pro

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the search bar in your preferred app. Google homescreen on iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Type in xbox.com/play and press Enter

    Type in the words ‘xbox.com/play’ and press Enter to be taken to the Xbox website. Type the Xbox webiste into google

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Fortnite

    Once on the website, find Fortnite and click on it. Click on Fortnite in Google

  5. Step
    5

    Press Get Ready to Play

    Press the green button that says Get Ready to Play to continue the process. Press Get ready to play

  6. Step
    6

    Click the Share button

    Press the Share button. It looks like an arrow coming out of a square and it sits in the middle of the bottom navigation menu in Safari. This may look different in the Chrome app. Adding xbox to home screen on iOS

  7. Step
    7

    Press Add to Home Screen

    Once you have clicked on the Share button a new menu will appear. Look for the button that says Add to Home Screen and click on it. Adding to homescreen in iOS

  8. Step
    8

    Press Add

    Press the Add button, it lives in the top-right corner.The new xbox webpage app in iOS

  9. Step
    9

    Enter the Cloud Gaming app

    Now, leave the Safari app and find the Cloud Gaming app on your home screen. When you have found it, click on it. Xbox gaming cloud webpage app on ios

  10. Step
    10

    Press Sign in

    Press the Sign in button to continue. The sign in button on xbox webpage ios

  11. Step
    11

    Sign into your Microsoft account

    Sign into your Microsoft account. If you do not have a Microsoft account, you will need to create one. It is free to do.SIgn in screen on Microsofy

  12. Step
    12

    Press Play

    Once you have successfully signed in, click on the Play button under Fortnite to start loading up the game. Press Play on Fortnite on iOS

FAQs

Can I play Fortnite on my iPhone using an Xbox controller?

Yes, you can connect an Xbox controller to your iPhone via Bluetooth and then play the game using it for a more streamlined experience.

Do I need an Xbox subscription to play Fortnite on my iPhone?

No, though you will need a free Microsoft account to play.

