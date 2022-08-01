How to play Fortnite on an iPhone
Fortnite is one of the most popular games available, with millions of people tuning in to play every day. You can play Fortnite on myriad platforms, although it’s no longer playable natively on Apple’s iPhone.
Fortunately, it’s still possible to play Fortnite on your iPhone thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. This can be done without needing to download or even pay for the game, as long as you have a strong internet connection.
If you’re interested in how to play Fortnite on your iPhone, make sure you keep reading.
What we used
- We used an iPhone 13 Pro running Safari and with a Microsoft account
The Short Version
- Click on the Safari app
- Click on the search bar
- Type in xbox.com/play and press Enter
- Click on Fortnite
- Press Get Ready to Play
- Click the Share button
- Press Add to Home Screen
- Press Add
- Enter the Cloud Gaming app
- Press Sign in
- Sign into your Microsoft account
- Press Play
Step
1
Click on the Safari app
Open your iPhone and open your Safari or Google app to start. The app choice does not matter provided you can access the internet.
Step
2
Click on the search bar
Click on the search bar in your preferred app.
Step
3
Type in xbox.com/play and press Enter
Type in the words ‘xbox.com/play’ and press Enter to be taken to the Xbox website.
Step
4
Click on Fortnite
Once on the website, find Fortnite and click on it.
Step
5
Press Get Ready to Play
Press the green button that says Get Ready to Play to continue the process.
Step
6
Click the Share button
Press the Share button. It looks like an arrow coming out of a square and it sits in the middle of the bottom navigation menu in Safari. This may look different in the Chrome app.
Step
7
Press Add to Home Screen
Once you have clicked on the Share button a new menu will appear. Look for the button that says Add to Home Screen and click on it.
Step
8
Press Add
Press the Add button, it lives in the top-right corner.
Step
9
Enter the Cloud Gaming app
Now, leave the Safari app and find the Cloud Gaming app on your home screen. When you have found it, click on it.
Step
10
Press Sign in
Press the Sign in button to continue.
Step
11
Sign into your Microsoft account
Sign into your Microsoft account. If you do not have a Microsoft account, you will need to create one. It is free to do.
Step
12
Press Play
Once you have successfully signed in, click on the Play button under Fortnite to start loading up the game.
FAQs
Yes, you can connect an Xbox controller to your iPhone via Bluetooth and then play the game using it for a more streamlined experience.
No, though you will need a free Microsoft account to play.