How to play FIFA 23 early

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

FIFA 23 is set to launch on 30 September 2022, so you only need to wait a matter of days to start playing. But if that’s still too long for you to wait, then we have another solution.

EA is offering a couple of different ways to start playing the popular football game ahead of the official release. 

You can either subscribe to EA Play (requires a monthly fee) to get up to 10 hours of play ahead of launch, or pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for unlimited use. We’ll guide you through both options below.

What you’ll need: 

  • A PC/smartphone
  • Payment card

The Short Version 

  • Head over to EA Play website and click Join Now
  • Choose your preferred platform 
  • Pick an EA Play subscription
  • Enter payment details if required
  • Pre-load FIFA 23 and make use of your 10-hour allocation 
  • Alternatively: Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

  1. Step
    1

    Head over to EA Play website and click Join Now

    If you’re willing to sign up to the EA Play subscription, then you can sign up by going to the official website via this link. Then click ‘Join Now’ in the red square. 

  2. Step
    2

    Choose your preferred platform 

    EA will then give you the option of 4 platforms: the EA Play app, Steam, PlayStation or Xbox. You can only use one platform with your EA Play subscription, so choose carefully.

  3. Step
    3

    Pick an EA Play subscription

    Now it’s time to pick which EA Play subscription you fancy. Right now, you may be eligible for a 1-month discount offer, which sees you only pay 79p. Alternatively, you can pay £19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

  4. Step
    4

    Enter payment details if required

    Depending on whether your chosen platform already has your payment details, you may be asked to enter your credit card details. Follow all of the required steps if you’re confident you want to sign up.

  5. Step
    5

    Pre-load FIFA 23

    Once your EA Play subscription is confirmed, you’ll now be able to pre-load FIFA 23. You’ll only have 10 hours of play ahead of the official launch, so make sure you use the time wisely.

  6. Step
    6

    Alternatively: Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

    If you don’t fancy signing up to EA Play, then there is one more option. If you pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate edition, you’ll be able to start playing right now ahead of launch, with no time cap on how long you play. This is a very expensive option, since it can cost around £89.99, but you do get other perks such as 4600 FIFA Points, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item and more.FIFA 23

Troubleshooting

How does the FIFA 23 trial work?

If signing up via EA Play, you’ll be able to play any FIFA 23 mode for 10 hours. Once time is up, you’ll be able to continue your progress once the game launches on 30 September 2022.

