How to play FIFA 23 early
FIFA 23 is set to launch on 30 September 2022, so you only need to wait a matter of days to start playing. But if that’s still too long for you to wait, then we have another solution.
EA is offering a couple of different ways to start playing the popular football game ahead of the official release.
You can either subscribe to EA Play (requires a monthly fee) to get up to 10 hours of play ahead of launch, or pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for unlimited use. We’ll guide you through both options below.
What you’ll need:
- A PC/smartphone
- Payment card
The Short Version
- Head over to EA Play website and click Join Now
- Choose your preferred platform
- Pick an EA Play subscription
- Enter payment details if required
- Pre-load FIFA 23 and make use of your 10-hour allocation
- Alternatively: Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition
Step
1
Head over to EA Play website and click Join Now
If you’re willing to sign up to the EA Play subscription, then you can sign up by going to the official website via this link. Then click ‘Join Now’ in the red square.
Step
2
Choose your preferred platform
EA will then give you the option of 4 platforms: the EA Play app, Steam, PlayStation or Xbox. You can only use one platform with your EA Play subscription, so choose carefully.
Step
3
Pick an EA Play subscription
Now it’s time to pick which EA Play subscription you fancy. Right now, you may be eligible for a 1-month discount offer, which sees you only pay 79p. Alternatively, you can pay £19.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Step
4
Enter payment details if required
Depending on whether your chosen platform already has your payment details, you may be asked to enter your credit card details. Follow all of the required steps if you’re confident you want to sign up.
Step
5
Pre-load FIFA 23
Once your EA Play subscription is confirmed, you’ll now be able to pre-load FIFA 23. You’ll only have 10 hours of play ahead of the official launch, so make sure you use the time wisely.
Step
6
Alternatively: Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition
If you don’t fancy signing up to EA Play, then there is one more option. If you pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate edition, you’ll be able to start playing right now ahead of launch, with no time cap on how long you play. This is a very expensive option, since it can cost around £89.99, but you do get other perks such as 4600 FIFA Points, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item and more.
Troubleshooting
If signing up via EA Play, you’ll be able to play any FIFA 23 mode for 10 hours. Once time is up, you’ll be able to continue your progress once the game launches on 30 September 2022.