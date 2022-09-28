How to play FIFA 23 early

FIFA 23 is set to launch on 30 September 2022, so you only need to wait a matter of days to start playing. But if that’s still too long for you to wait, then we have another solution.

EA is offering a couple of different ways to start playing the popular football game ahead of the official release.

You can either subscribe to EA Play (requires a monthly fee) to get up to 10 hours of play ahead of launch, or pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for unlimited use. We’ll guide you through both options below.

What you’ll need:

A PC/smartphone

Payment card

The Short Version

Head over to EA Play website and click Join Now

Choose your preferred platform

Pick an EA Play subscription

Enter payment details if required

Pre-load FIFA 23 and make use of your 10-hour allocation

Alternatively: Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition