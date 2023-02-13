How to play Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio on the HomePod 2

Apple’s HomePod 2 has arrived and if you want to play Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio from the speaker then this guide will walk you through how to do it.

Spatial Audio is a new way of listening to music, where the audio has more depth and does a better job of immersing you in the artist’s vision. Apple Music added Spatial Audio through the Dolby Atmos audio format a few years ago, and it works on various devices.

One device that does a good of creating an immersive soundscape is HomePod 2 and below you’ll find out how to easily ensure your HomePod is properly playing back Spatial Audio.

What you’ll need:

Apple HomePod 2 (the original model works with the same method, as does the HomePod Mini)

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Open the Home app

Tap the three dots

Tap Home Settings

Choose the correct user

Select Apple Music

Toggle on Dolby Atmos