How to play Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio on the HomePod 2

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s HomePod 2 has arrived and if you want to play Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio from the speaker then this guide will walk you through how to do it.

Spatial Audio is a new way of listening to music, where the audio has more depth and does a better job of immersing you in the artist’s vision. Apple Music added Spatial Audio through the Dolby Atmos audio format a few years ago, and it works on various devices.

One device that does a good of creating an immersive soundscape is HomePod 2 and below you’ll find out how to easily ensure your HomePod is properly playing back Spatial Audio.

What you’ll need: 

  • Apple HomePod 2 (the original model works with the same method, as does the HomePod Mini)
  • An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version 

  • Open the Home app
  • Tap the three dots
  • Tap Home Settings
  • Choose the correct user
  • Select Apple Music
  • Toggle on Dolby Atmos

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Home app

    First off, unlock your iPhone and find the Home app. You can see the icon for this below. It resembles a small yellow and orange house.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the three dots in the top corner

    Once you’re in the Home app, you should see a small three-dotted menu option in the top corner. Tap this.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Home Settings

    Now tap on the option called Home Settings – this will then take you to another Settings screen.

  4. Step
    4

    Under People, tap on the user who has Apple Music

    Here you’ll see an area called People. You want to tap on the user in the household that has the Apple Music subscription. If there’s only one user visible, click that.

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Apple Music

    There should now be an option available called Apple Music under the Media area. Tap this.

  6. Step
    6

    Toggle on Dolby Atmos

    The final part is to toggle on the Dolby Atmos option. Simply tap the greyed-out toggle so that it switches to green and you’re ready to play Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio through HomePod.

Troubleshooting

Do I need to pay for Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio?

No, this comes as part of the Apple Music subscription and you don’t need to spend extra for it.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

