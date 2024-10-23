How to pin the taskbar on the Pixel Fold

The taskbar on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a quick and convenient way to access six of your most important and frequently used apps from any screen on your handset.

While you can bring up the taskbar easily with just a swipe, you can now also pin the taskbar onto your Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s display for even easier access to your favourite apps.

Pinning the taskbar to your handset is simple and takes a matter of seconds to enable, plus if you change your mind it’s equally easy to reverse it too.

Read on to learn how to conveniently pin the taskbar on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

What you’ll need

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The short version:

Open the taskbar

Tap and hold the divider line

Turn on Always show Taskbar

Step

1 Open the taskbar To open the taskbar simply swipe up from the bottom edge of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s main display. Step

2 Tap and hold on the divider line Along the taskbar you’ll see a vertical divider line, as shown here. Tap and hold this to bring up the taskbar popup menu. Step

3 Turn on Always show Taskbar Once you’ve brought up the popup menu, turn on Always show Taskbar.