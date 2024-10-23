How to pin the taskbar on the Pixel Fold
The taskbar on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a quick and convenient way to access six of your most important and frequently used apps from any screen on your handset.
While you can bring up the taskbar easily with just a swipe, you can now also pin the taskbar onto your Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s display for even easier access to your favourite apps.
Pinning the taskbar to your handset is simple and takes a matter of seconds to enable, plus if you change your mind it’s equally easy to reverse it too.
Read on to learn how to conveniently pin the taskbar on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
What you’ll need
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The short version:
- Open the taskbar
- Tap and hold the divider line
- Turn on Always show Taskbar
Step
1
Open the taskbar
To open the taskbar simply swipe up from the bottom edge of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s main display.
Step
2
Tap and hold on the divider line
Along the taskbar you’ll see a vertical divider line, as shown here. Tap and hold this to bring up the taskbar popup menu.
Step
3
Turn on Always show Taskbar
Once you’ve brought up the popup menu, turn on Always show Taskbar.
Troubleshooting
Unpinning the taskbar is simple and essentially requires you to repeat the above steps. The only difference is that you should turn off the Always show Taskbar option.
If you can’t see the Always show Taskbar pop-up menu then this could mean your handset’s software isn’t up to date. To check, open your Settings app and tap System.
From here, scroll down until you see Software updates where you can then check for pending updates.
Yes you can add and remove apps on your taskbar, depending on your preferences. To remove an app, simply tap and hold it then drag it into the Remove option.
To add an app to your taskbar, tap and hold it then drag it to the taskbar, ensuring there’s an empty space for it.