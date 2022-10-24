 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to pin Safari tabs on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can pin Safari tabs on your iPhone in just a few simple steps.

Apple has finally decided to bring a well-loved Mac feature over to the iPhone series in the last iOS upgrade. iOS 16 offers many more features than its predecessor, with many of them being designed with the aim of making navigating the iPhone feel smoother and more natural.

One of which is the ability to pin Safari tabs. This makes it much easier to keep track of any important tabs that you have open and gives users the ability to organise how they use Safari.

If you want to learn more about how to pin Safari tabs on your iPhone, keep reading, as we will be explaining it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • A compatible iPhone running on iOS 16

The Short Version 

  • Open Safari
  • Click on the Tabs button
  • Hold down on the Tab you want to save
  • Click Pin Tab

  1. Step
    1

    Open Safari

    Unlock your iPhone and click on the Safari app.Safari app on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Tabs button

    Once you are in Safari, you need to go to the Tabs page. From the page you are on, go to the bottom of the screen and click on the button on the right-most side, it looks like one square in front of another square. Tabs button on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Hold down on the Tab you want to save

    Click and hold down on the Tab that you want to save. It should not take more than a second. Hold down the tab

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Pin Tab

    Once you have successfully selected the Tab you want to pin, a small drop-down menu will appear. From that meu, click on the button called Pin Tab. Pin Tab button

Troubleshooting

Can I pin more than one tab?

Yes, you can pin multiple tabs in Safari on the iPhone.

Is this feature available on all iPhones?

No, you will need to be running iOS 16 to access this feature, meaning that iPhones that are not compatible with iOS 16 also won’t be able to access this feature.

You might like…

How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

Gemma Ryles 9 hours ago
How to set up an eSIM on iPhone

How to set up an eSIM on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to mirror your Apple Watch on an iPhone

How to mirror your Apple Watch on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to set up different Focus Modes on an iPhone

How to set up different Focus Modes on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What is a True Tone display?

What is a True Tone display?

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
How to see who has screenshotted your BeReal

How to see who has screenshotted your BeReal

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.