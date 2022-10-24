Here is how you can pin Safari tabs on your iPhone in just a few simple steps.

Apple has finally decided to bring a well-loved Mac feature over to the iPhone series in the last iOS upgrade. iOS 16 offers many more features than its predecessor, with many of them being designed with the aim of making navigating the iPhone feel smoother and more natural.

One of which is the ability to pin Safari tabs. This makes it much easier to keep track of any important tabs that you have open and gives users the ability to organise how they use Safari.

If you want to learn more about how to pin Safari tabs on your iPhone, keep reading, as we will be explaining it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A compatible iPhone running on iOS 16

The Short Version

Open Safari

Click on the Tabs button

Hold down on the Tab you want to save

Click Pin Tab