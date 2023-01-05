 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to pin apps or folders to the taskbar in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to pin a taskbar in Windows 11.

Windows 11 has plenty of new features compared to its predecessor, with its updated Start Menu and faster and more accurate searches to make navigating your laptop or PC even easier.

If you’re in need of streamlining your PC experience further, you can pin apps and folders to the taskbar in Windows 11 in just a few simple steps, allowing you to access your most used applications in seconds.

Read to find out how you can pin apps to the taskbar in Windows 11 without any fuss.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Click on the Windows icon
  • Click All apps
  • Find the app you want to pin
  • Right-click on it
  • Press More
  • Click Pin to taskbar

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Windows icon

    Click on the blue Windows icon on the left side of the taskbar to start the process.windows 11 homescreen and taskbar

  2. Step
    2

    Click All apps

    Click on the button called All apps to bring up a list of all your downloaded apps. Click on More Apps to continue

  3. Step
    3

    Find the app you want to pin

    Scroll down or search for the app you want to pin. Scroll down the app list and pick one

  4. Step
    4

    Right-click on it

    Once you have found the app you want to pin, right-click on it. Select an app to pin

  5. Step
    5

    Press More

    From the drop-down menu that appears, press the More button. Right click and press more

  6. Step
    6

    Click Pin to taskbar

    Click on the option called Pin to taskbar. The app will now appear in your taskbar at the bottom of the screen. Click Pin to taskbar to continue

Troubleshooting

Can I remove apps from the taskbar in Windows 11?

Yes, you can add or remove apps and folders from the taskbar in Windows 11 very easily. Simply right-click on the app in the taskbar and select ‘Unpin from taskbar’ to have it removed from the taskbar.

You might like…

How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
What is Direct X?

What is Direct X?

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
What is Type Cover?

What is Type Cover?

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
How to delete a Microsoft account

How to delete a Microsoft account

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
How to rotate the screen in Windows 11

How to rotate the screen in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles 9 months ago
How to install Windows 11

How to install Windows 11

Gemma Ryles 9 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.