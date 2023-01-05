How to pin apps or folders to the taskbar in Windows 11

Here is the easiest way to pin a taskbar in Windows 11.

Windows 11 has plenty of new features compared to its predecessor, with its updated Start Menu and faster and more accurate searches to make navigating your laptop or PC even easier.

If you’re in need of streamlining your PC experience further, you can pin apps and folders to the taskbar in Windows 11 in just a few simple steps, allowing you to access your most used applications in seconds.

Read to find out how you can pin apps to the taskbar in Windows 11 without any fuss.

What you’ll need:

Laptop/PC running Windows 11

The Short Version

Click on the Windows icon

Click All apps

Find the app you want to pin

Right-click on it

Press More

Click Pin to taskbar