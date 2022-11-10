Parrying is an incredibly useful ability in God of War Ragnarök, as it not only protects you from damage, but will also stagger the enemy leaving them vulnerable to a counter attack.

But successfully executing a parry is easier said than done. If you’re not sure how to use this skill, then we’ve created this guide to help you through the process.

Once mastered, you should become considerably more effective in combat. Keep on reading to find out how to parry in God of War Ragnarök.

What you need:

A PS4, PS4 Pro or PS5

God of War Ragnarök

The Short Version:

Wait until an enemy’s attack is about to land Press L1 on your controller Revel in the parry, and then quickly counter Watch out for red rings, although yellow rings are fine Double tap L1 if you see a blue ring

Step

1 Wait until an enemy’s attack is about to land You can only execute a parry when an enemy’s attack is milliseconds away from landing. Press too early, and Kratos will just do a standard block. Press too late, and your enemy will likely cut off a big chunk of your health bar. Step

2 Press L1 on your controller When the enemy is just about to land its attack, press L1 on the controller. This is the same for both the PS5 and PS4 pads. Step

3 Revel in the parry, and then quickly counter If successful, you should then see a stylish animation as Kratos slams his shield into the enemy’s weapon. The enemy will then stagger back. It’s important to then counter, as otherwise there isn’t much point in a risky counter opposed to a block. Step

4 Watch out for red rings, although yellow rings are fine If you see a red ring around an enemy as they attack, this means you’re unable to parry. Instead, you’ll have to dodge. If you see a yellow ring, then you’re still fine to pull off a parry, although make sure to perfect the timing as standard blocks won’t work. Step

5 Double tap L1 if you see a blue ring If you see a blue ring around an enemy as they’re about to attack, you’re still able to parry but you need to double press L1 instead of hitting it once. This is an important skill, as it can prevent enemies from healing or executing a heavy-damage attack.