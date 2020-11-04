Whether you are playing Apple Arcade games or getting the most out of PS4 Remote Play, the experience is all the better once you know how to pair a PS4 controller with your iPhone – and it’s remarkably easy.

For a long time, you were saddled with using finger-tangling touch controls for even the most complex of games. Thankfully, it’s now super easy to wirelessly connect a PS4 controller to your iPhone using Bluetooth. Previously, such functionality may have seen a bit pointless, with mobile games starting off as much simpler fare. However, higher powered phones, game streaming and controller support has combined to make much better and complex games a viable option. Here’s how to make the most out of them with you PS4 controller.

Related: Best iPhone games

How to pair a PS4 controller with your iPhone

You need only follow these few simple steps to get your PS4 controller connected to your iPhone, let’s dive in:

Open Bluetooth settings on your iPhone

Turn Bluetooth on (if it isn’t already)

Hold the Share button and PS button on your PS4 controller until the light bar begins to flash

In Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, scroll down to Other devices

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller should appear, tap it

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller should now be present in My Devices and say Connected next to it

And, that’s it. Your PS4 controller is all connected and you can go ahead and play any supported games.

Related: Best PS4 games

With the growing popularity of game streaming, we’re set to continue to get deeper and deeper access to the world of games on mobile devices – making the ability to use game controllers alongside them all the more important.

While Razer has looked to solve this issue with its take on mobile-friendly game controllers – see Razer Kishi and Razer Junglecat – it’s really hard to beat the gaming experience of a good old Dualshock 4. Nevertheless, the Razer Kishi did get a 4-star review from the Trusted team so it’s a viable option if this solution ends up not being the one for you.

Reviews and Evergreen Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…