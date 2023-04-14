How to mute your PS5 controller microphone

Online gaming has grown larger every year, but not everyone wants to chat with their teammates while they’re online.

Knowing how to mute your DualSense controller is invaluable information since the controller’s microphone automatically turns on each time you switch your console on. The microphone within the controller can be really handy, allowing users without a headset to communicate with their friends while playing a game, but it’s still something that you should be able to opt out of.

If you would like to know how to mute your DualSense microphone, then make sure you check out our thorough step-by-step guide. We’re going to run through two easy methods, one of which involves using the mute button on the controller itself, and the other takes you through the PS5 settings. Keep reading to find out more.

What you’ll need:

A PS5

A DualSense controller

The Short Version

Click the mute button on the DualSense controller

OR

OR Click the PS button

Click on Microphone

Press Mute

Step

1 Click the mute button on the DualSense controller Click the mute button on the DualSense controller. It sits just below the PS button and will turn orange when activated. Step

2 OR Click the PS button There is another way to mute the microphone on your PS5 controller. Click on the PS button to start. Step

3 Click on Microphone From the menu that appears, scroll over to the Microphone button. Step

4 Press Mute You will be presented with a small drop-down menu. From here you can mute your PS5 controller.