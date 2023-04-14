 large image

How to mute your PS5 controller microphone

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Online gaming has grown larger every year, but not everyone wants to chat with their teammates while they’re online.

Knowing how to mute your DualSense controller is invaluable information since the controller’s microphone automatically turns on each time you switch your console on. The microphone within the controller can be really handy, allowing users without a headset to communicate with their friends while playing a game, but it’s still something that you should be able to opt out of. 

If you would like to know how to mute your DualSense microphone, then make sure you check out our thorough step-by-step guide. We’re going to run through two easy methods, one of which involves using the mute button on the controller itself, and the other takes you through the PS5 settings. Keep reading to find out more. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Click the mute button on the DualSense controller
    OR
  • Click the PS button
  • Click on Microphone
  • Press Mute

  1. Step
    1

    Click the mute button on the DualSense controller

    Click the mute button on the DualSense controller. It sits just below the PS button and will turn orange when activated. Click the Mute button to mute

  2. Step
    2

    OR Click the PS button

    There is another way to mute the microphone on your PS5 controller. Click on the PS button to start. Press the PS button to play

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Microphone

    From the menu that appears, scroll over to the Microphone button. Click on the microphone

  4. Step
    4

    Press Mute

    You will be presented with a small drop-down menu. From here you can mute your PS5 controller. Click on the Mute button

Troubleshooting

Is the PS5 controller microphone on by default?

Yes, you will need to remember to mute yourself every time you join a new online game if you don’t want other people to be able to hear you.

Can you permanently mute your PS5 controller?

Currently, there is no way to permanently mute the DualSense controller, you will need to manually mute it each time you turn your PS5 console back on.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.

