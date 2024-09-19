How to mirror your iPhone on a Mac
Ever fancied displaying your iPhone on your Mac and controlling it with a keyboard and mouse? With Apple’s latest updates, this can now be a reality.
Apple has released both iOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia, and if you have devices running both then there’s a very neat trick unlocked: iPhone Mirroring.
This handy app lets you beam your iPhone to a Mac, giving you the ability to send messages, open apps and so on without taking your hands away from the keyboard.
To get iPhone Mirroring going, follow the instructions below.
What you’ll need
- An Apple Silicon Mac/Mac with a T2 security chip
- MacOS Sequoia
- An iPhone running iOS 18
- Both devices signed into the same Apple account with 2FA enabled
The Short Version
- Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18
- Make sure your Mac is running Sequoia
- Open the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac
- Unlock your iPhone
- Click Connect on the iPhone Mirroring app
- Control your iPhone
- Unlock your iPhone to quit
Step
1
Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18
For iPhone Mirroring to work, you need to make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS. Here’s how to download iOS 18 if you haven’t already updated.
Step
2
Make sure your Mac is running Sequoia
You’ll also need a Mac (either with an Apple Silicon chip or a T2 Security chip). This Mac also needs to be running Sequoia – or the latest version of MacOS.
Step
3
Open the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac
Once those above two requirements have been ticked off, you’re ready to go. Open up the iPhone Mirroring and tap Continue.
Step
4
Unlock your iPhone and authenticate
To start the Mirroring, unlock your iPhone. You’ll also need to authenticate your iPhone with your PIN code to get things going.
Step
5
Click Connect/Get Started on the iPhone Mirroring app
The first time you set up Mirroring, you’ll see a Get Started screen pop up once your phone is locked. After that, there will be a Connect option that pops up. Click it, and the phone will connect.
Step
6
Control your iPhone
Now you’re ready to go – you can control your iPhone with your Mac trackpad and keyboard.
Troubleshooting
When iPhone Mirroring is enabled, you can only control your device via the app on your Mac. If you start interacting with the actual phone, it’ll disconnect. However, you can use Standby when it’s connected.
If you start playing music or, for instance, a podcast from your phone while it’s mirroring the sound will come through the computer.
To stop mirroring, either start using your phone or quit the iPhone Mirroring app