How to mirror your iPhone on a Mac

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Ever fancied displaying your iPhone on your Mac and controlling it with a keyboard and mouse? With Apple’s latest updates, this can now be a reality.

Apple has released both iOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia, and if you have devices running both then there’s a very neat trick unlocked: iPhone Mirroring.

This handy app lets you beam your iPhone to a Mac, giving you the ability to send messages, open apps and so on without taking your hands away from the keyboard.

To get iPhone Mirroring going, follow the instructions below.

What you’ll need

  • An Apple Silicon Mac/Mac with a T2 security chip
  • MacOS Sequoia
  • An iPhone running iOS 18
  • Both devices signed into the same Apple account with 2FA enabled

The Short Version 

  • Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18
  • Make sure your Mac is running Sequoia
  • Open the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac
  • Unlock your iPhone
  • Click Connect on the iPhone Mirroring app
  • Control your iPhone
  • Unlock your iPhone to quit

  1. Step
    1

    Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18

    For iPhone Mirroring to work, you need to make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS. Here’s how to download iOS 18 if you haven’t already updated.iPhone running iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Make sure your Mac is running Sequoia

    You’ll also need a Mac (either with an Apple Silicon chip or a T2 Security chip). This Mac also needs to be running Sequoia – or the latest version of MacOS.macOS Sequoia beta

  3. Step
    3

    Open the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac

    Once those above two requirements have been ticked off, you’re ready to go. Open up the iPhone Mirroring and tap Continue.iphone mirroring app

  4. Step
    4

    Unlock your iPhone and authenticate

    To start the Mirroring, unlock your iPhone. You’ll also need to authenticate your iPhone with your PIN code to get things going.unlock iphone

  5. Step
    5

    Click Connect/Get Started on the iPhone Mirroring app

    The first time you set up Mirroring, you’ll see a Get Started screen pop up once your phone is locked. After that, there will be a Connect option that pops up. Click it, and the phone will connect.iphone mirroring is ready to use

  6. Step
    6

    Control your iPhone

    Now you’re ready to go – you can control your iPhone with your Mac trackpad and keyboard.iPhone Mirroring

Troubleshooting

Can you use your iPhone while it’s mirroring?

When iPhone Mirroring is enabled, you can only control your device via the app on your Mac. If you start interacting with the actual phone, it’ll disconnect. However, you can use Standby when it’s connected.

Will sound still play from the phone?

If you start playing music or, for instance, a podcast from your phone while it’s mirroring the sound will come through the computer.

How do I stop my iPhone mirroring?

To stop mirroring, either start using your phone or quit the iPhone Mirroring app

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

