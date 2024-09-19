How to mirror your iPhone on a Mac

Ever fancied displaying your iPhone on your Mac and controlling it with a keyboard and mouse? With Apple’s latest updates, this can now be a reality.

Apple has released both iOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia, and if you have devices running both then there’s a very neat trick unlocked: iPhone Mirroring.

This handy app lets you beam your iPhone to a Mac, giving you the ability to send messages, open apps and so on without taking your hands away from the keyboard.

To get iPhone Mirroring going, follow the instructions below.

What you’ll need

An Apple Silicon Mac/Mac with a T2 security chip

MacOS Sequoia

An iPhone running iOS 18

Both devices signed into the same Apple account with 2FA enabled

The Short Version

Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18

Make sure your Mac is running Sequoia

Open the iPhone Mirroring app on your Mac

Unlock your iPhone

Click Connect on the iPhone Mirroring app

Control your iPhone

Unlock your iPhone to quit