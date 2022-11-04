How to merge duplicate photos on iOS 16

Here is how you can merge your duplicate photos using iOS 16.

The iOS 16 update has brought a lot of new features to the iPhone, varying from being able to edit text messages after you send them to allowing users to add widgets to their Lock Screen.

And now, users that have a horde of photos may have a better shot at organising them. Now, the iPhone will scan for duplicate photos within the Photos app and give you the option of merging all of these photos together, freeing up storage space and ensuring that you don’t have multitudes of the same image.

If you want to know how you can merge all of your duplicate photos in just a few steps, make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking it down.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16 or later

The Short Version

Open the Photos app

Click on Duplicates

Press Merge

Accept the pop-up