How to Map a Network Drive in Windows 10

A mapped network drive can save you time by allocating a drive letter to a frequently accessed folder. Fiddling with networks and drive letters might sound a little technical, but the process is quick, straightforward, and great for productivity time savings.

After mapping a network drive, it will appear in File Explorer under a name you can set, and a drive letter which you choose during the setup process. Windows 10 will suggest a drive letter starting from the end of the alphabet. This is OK, but you can choose any letter that isn’t already used by the system, we chose ‘T’ for our Trusted Reviews work folder.

Once the letter is chosen and the drive is mapped, you can access the folder by this drive letter in command lines and so on – in our example it would be T:\ at the command prompt. Also, you can type T:\ in the address bar of File Explorer, but many will just double-click the new shortcut in ‘This PC’ to get to it quickly when loading and saving files.

What we used

A Windows 10 PC

A home network (Even if you have just one PC and one router, that’s OK)

Short version

Open Windows File explorer and select ‘This PC’

Choose Map network drive

Select an unused drive letter and navigate to a folder

Choose whether the network drive persists after reboots and say OK

The network drive is now available in This PC and has been allocated a drive letter