Apple has been on something of a privacy crusade in recent years, and one of the ways it manifests that is through app permissions.

This is due to the increased amount of information most apps and web services track when you use them. We’d always recommend any privacy conscious user invest in a VPN to help alleviate this. But on top of that using the iPhone’s inbuilt permission controls smartly, can help you get a proper view of and control over what information you’re handing over to the apps you’re using.

Here’s how to manage app permissions on iPhone.

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection – 34% Off The secure way to enjoy the web without compromising on speed is now 34% off at £34.12 a year, equivalent to £2.84 per month, with coverage for up to 5 devices. Compatible with Android™ and iOS® Kaspersky

Was £52.50

£34.12/year (£2.84 monthly equivalent) View Offer

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the phone’s settings

Open Privacy in settings

Select Apple app

Toggle app permissions on or off

Step

1 Open you iPhone’s settings The exact position of this will depend on your home screen layout, but it looks like the above icon. Step

2 Open Privacy settings Enter the Settings app, scroll down, and select Privacy. Step

3 Select Apple app Select the Apple app or function that you wish to control access to. This will reveal all of the apps installed on your iPhone that have requested access to that particular source of data. Step

4 Toggle app permissions on or off A green toggle means that the app has access to this specific data source. Flick it to the off/grey position to cut off access to that data.