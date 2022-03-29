How to make video calls with an Amazon Echo

Every Amazon Echo is able to make and receive voice calls, but if you want to see the person you’re speaking to, you’ll need an Echo Show, or the Amazon Alexa app installed on your smartphone. Amazon also recently added the ability to connect a webcam to the second-generation Fire TV Cube, letting you use your television for video calling – that’s covered in our guide on how to make calls with an Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Video calling works differently from the Drop In feature, which is meant for close friends and family as it connects automatically without the recipient needing to accept the call first – but is just as easy to set up and use.

What we used

We used a smartphone and an Amazon Echo Show 15, but any Echo Show will do. You can’t use the Echo Spot, though.

The short version

Making calls on an Echo Show

Answer a call on an Echo Show

Use group calling

Call from a smartphone