Knowing how to make toast in an air fryer may seem obscure information, but if you want nice crispy bread or you need an alternative because your toaster is on the blink, it’s a useful trick to know.

It’s easier than you might think, and if you’ve got an air fryer with different functions, there are multiple ways of doing so.

Below we’ve laid out the steps you need to know in the simplest way possible. This really is the easiest way to make toast in the air fryer.

What you’ll need:

An air fryer (we used the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK)

Slices of bread

The Short Version

Pre-heat your air fryer to 200°C Set the time to six minutes, put your slices of bread inside and turn halfway through cooking

Step

1 Pre-heat your air fryer to 200°C Pre-heat your air fryer to 200°C, or whatever the highest temperature of your air fryer is to let the basket get up to temperature. If your air fryer doesn’t have a pre-heat setting, then run a cooking cycle at 200°C for around five minutes. Step

2 Set the time to six minutes, put your slices of bread inside, and turn halfway through cooking For cooking the toast itself, put your bread in the basket, set your time to six minutes and let the air fryer cook on its basic Air Fry setting. Be sure to turn the bread halfway through for even coverage.