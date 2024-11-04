Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to make toast in an air fryer

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Knowing how to make toast in an air fryer may seem obscure information, but if you want nice crispy bread or you need an alternative because your toaster is on the blink, it’s a useful trick to know.

It’s easier than you might think, and if you’ve got an air fryer with different functions, there are multiple ways of doing so.

Below we’ve laid out the steps you need to know in the simplest way possible. This really is the easiest way to make toast in the air fryer.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

  1. Pre-heat your air fryer to 200°C
  2. Set the time to six minutes, put your slices of bread inside and turn halfway through cooking

  1. Step
    1

    Pre-heat your air fryer to 200°C

    Pre-heat your air fryer to 200°C, or whatever the highest temperature of your air fryer is to let the basket get up to temperature. If your air fryer doesn’t have a pre-heat setting, then run a cooking cycle at 200°C for around five minutes. Control Panel - Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L AF180UK

  2. Step
    2

    Set the time to six minutes, put your slices of bread inside, and turn halfway through cooking

    For cooking the toast itself, put your bread in the basket, set your time to six minutes and let the air fryer cook on its basic Air Fry setting. Be sure to turn the bread halfway through for even coverage.How To Make Toast In An Air Fryer 2

FAQs

Should I put my bread on a grill rack inside my air fryer?

You can put your bread on a rack to move them closer to the element, which may result in browner results, if the element is on the top of your air fryer’s cavity. If not, it may not make much difference.

