How to make sure you’re getting the fastest speeds on NordVPN

A VPN is a fantastic tool for protecting your data when browsing the web but one common caveat is that your internet speeds can suffer. Here’s how to ensure you’re getting the fastest connection possible with NordVPN.

When you use a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the speed of your internet connection can be affected. This is due to the fact your traffic is put through an additional step – the VPN itself.

Common variables that affect the speed of your connection include your distance from the chosen server and the number of people currently connected to that server. This is why free VPNs are often slower to use than premium ones.

Thankfully, some services, such as NordVPN (which is currently offering 62% off a 2-year plan), are capable of running fast enough that, even if your connection is a little slower, you shouldn’t notice it holding you back.

On top of that, there are a number of steps you can take to ensure your connection is as fast as possible while using a VPN.

The easiest way to ensure you’re getting the best connection possible is to find a server with the fastest downloads speeds by performing a speed test. Keep reading to learn how to do this or scroll to the bottom of this guide for more tips and tricks on how to get the fastest speeds from your VPN.

What you’ll need:

NordVPN

A PC or smartphone

The Short Version

Test your internet speed without the VPN Test your internet speed with the VPN Compare the upload and download speeds Connect to another server if necessary and repeat