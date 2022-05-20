 large image

How to make calls in WhatsApp?

Looking to call a friend on WhatsApp but not sure how? Here is our guide detailing the easiest way you can make calls using WhatsApp.

Did you know that you can make calls via WhatsApp? The messaging service also allows its users to call friends and family members for free.

This is ideal for anyone that wants to call a friend who lives overseas, since WhatsApp uses a Wi-Fi connection or cellular connection to make the calls.

To find out the easiest way to make a phone call using WhatsApp, keep reading.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up WhatsApp
  • Click on the Calls button
  • Click on the phone button
  • Find the contact you want to call
  • Click the call button

  1. Step
    1

    Open up WhatsApp

    Open up the WhatsApp app on your phone and make sure you are logged into the correct account. Go into the WhatsApp app

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Calls button

    Click on the Calls button from the menu at the bottom of the screen. It is the second option from the left. Click on the Calls button in the WhatsApp application

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the phone button

    Click on the button that looks like a phone with a small plus mark next to it, it sits in the very top corner on the right-hand side of the screen. Click on the calls button in WhatsApp

  4. Step
    4

    Find the contact you want to call

    Once you click on the call button, you will be taken to your contacts page. You can either scroll down to find the contact you want to call or type their name into the search bar, whichever is easier. Search for the person you want to call in WhatsApp

  5. Step
    5

    Press the call button

    Once you have found the person you want to call in your contacts, click on the phone button that is next to their name. You can also click on the camera button that sits next to the phone button on the right side, and this will start a video call. Once you click on the call/video call button, it will start calling the contact straight away. Find the person that you want to call and press the call button

  6. Step
    6

    Wait for the person to pick up

    Once you have clicked on the call button, just wait for them to pick up the phone. Wait for someone to pick up the phone

Troubleshooting

Can I call more than one person at once via WhatsApp?

Yes, you can call up to 32 people at once time using WhatsApp for free. This is not the same method as calling only one friend, but it does still use your Wi-Fi or cellular data instead of a traditional mobile signal.

Will it ever cost me money to call people via WhatsApp?

Unless you are using your own cellular data and you are being charged for going over your limit, it is free to call people on WhatsApp, and the person receiving the call should also not be charged.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

