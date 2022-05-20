How to make calls in WhatsApp?

Looking to call a friend on WhatsApp but not sure how? Here is our guide detailing the easiest way you can make calls using WhatsApp.

Did you know that you can make calls via WhatsApp? The messaging service also allows its users to call friends and family members for free.

This is ideal for anyone that wants to call a friend who lives overseas, since WhatsApp uses a Wi-Fi connection or cellular connection to make the calls.

To find out the easiest way to make a phone call using WhatsApp, keep reading.

What we used

The Short Version

Open up WhatsApp

Click on the Calls button

Click on the phone button

Find the contact you want to call

Click the call button

Step

1 Open up WhatsApp Open up the WhatsApp app on your phone and make sure you are logged into the correct account. Step

2 Click on the Calls button Click on the Calls button from the menu at the bottom of the screen. It is the second option from the left. Step

3 Click on the phone button Click on the button that looks like a phone with a small plus mark next to it, it sits in the very top corner on the right-hand side of the screen. Step

4 Once you click on the call button, you will be taken to your contacts page. You can either scroll down to find the contact you want to call or type their name into the search bar, whichever is easier. Step

5 Press the call button Once you have found the person you want to call in your contacts, click on the phone button that is next to their name. You can also click on the camera button that sits next to the phone button on the right side, and this will start a video call. Once you click on the call/video call button, it will start calling the contact straight away. Step

6 Wait for the person to pick up Once you have clicked on the call button, just wait for them to pick up the phone.