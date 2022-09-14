 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to make an Emergency SOS call on iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to make an Emergency SOS call on your iPhone in just a few simple steps.

The iPhone has myriad safety features included to help keep its users safe, including Emergency SOS.

And while it’s a feature that we hope not to use too often, if at all, you should know how to activate it. It’s also important to note that you will need to enable Emergency SOS beforehand, which you can find out how to do in our previous article.

To make sure that you are prepared in case of an emergency, keep reading to find out the simplest way to make an Emergency SOS call from your iPhone.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Hold down on the lock and volume buttons for up to three seconds/Press the lock button quickly five times
  • Slide the Emergency SOS button
  • Wait to speak to emergency services

  1. Step
    1

    Hold down on the lock and volume buttons for up to three seconds/Press the lock button quickly five times

    The first step will depend on what settings you have on your iPhone, which you can find in our How to enable Emergency SOS on iPhone.

    If you have chosen the first option, you will need to press down on both the lock and volume buttons at the same time to bring up the Emergency SOS screen.

    Otherwise, press the lock button five times quickly to bring up the screen. You may have one or both of these settings turned on, we recommend you try and remember which method you have picked so you know how to access Emergency SOS.The lock and volume button for the iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Slide the Emergency SOS button

    Once you have Emergency SOS activated a notification screen will show up. Slide the SOS button to activate it. Otherwise, you can keep holding down on the lock and volume buttons to automatically start a countdown, after the countdown emergency services will be called automatically.

    If you have pressed the lock button five times, the countdown will also begin automatically. The Emergency SOS slide button

  3. Step
    3

    Wait to speak to emergency services

    Wait for the call to be answered. Emergency number being called via iPhone

Troubleshooting

How do I turn on Emergency SOS?

If you want to find out how to enable Emergency SOS on your iPhone, check out our how-to for a simple guide.

How quickly does Emergency SOS call emergency services?

There is no set time for how long Emergency SOS takes, although activating it should take less than 15 seconds.

Who does Emergency SOS call?

Emergency SOS will call emergency services and it will call your emergency contacts if you have any set up prior.

You might like…

How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to shoot Night Mode on an iPhone

How to shoot Night Mode on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to share your photos with iCloud

How to share your photos with iCloud

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.