How to make an Emergency SOS call on iPhone

Here is the easiest way to make an Emergency SOS call on your iPhone in just a few simple steps.

The iPhone has myriad safety features included to help keep its users safe, including Emergency SOS.

And while it’s a feature that we hope not to use too often, if at all, you should know how to activate it. It’s also important to note that you will need to enable Emergency SOS beforehand, which you can find out how to do in our previous article.

To make sure that you are prepared in case of an emergency, keep reading to find out the simplest way to make an Emergency SOS call from your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16

The Short Version

Hold down on the lock and volume buttons for up to three seconds/Press the lock button quickly five times

Slide the Emergency SOS button

Wait to speak to emergency services