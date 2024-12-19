How to properly maintain your washing machine for optimal performance

Step

1 Use the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener While you might think that adding more detergent or fabric softener will make your clothes cleaner, using too much of either can cause build-up that can clog the inside of your machine.



It’s essential to use the right dosage based on how hard your water is (a test strip or your water company can tell you this) and the amount of washing in your machine. Check the back of your laundry detergent and fabric softener for the correct guide. It can be helpful to weigh out the first amount so that you get an idea of how much is really required.

Step

2 Wipe down the door and leave it open after every wash Mould can build up around the rubber seal, particularly if this is not allowed to dry after each wash. When finishing a wash load, leave the door open so that the water can evaporate. It’s not a bad idea to keep a spare microfibre cloth or towel around so that you can give the inside of the door and seal a quick wipe down after unloading washing. Doing this quick job will mean that you don’t have to go too heavy with mould remover in the future.



It’s also worth leaving the detergent drawer open for the same reason, allowing it to dry out.

Step

3 Wash the detergent drawer At least once a month, it’s worth removing the detergent drawer. The process is slightly different for each washing machine, but all will have a small clip that you press to release the drawer, allowing you to remove it completely.



Wash the drawer in the sink with some washing-up liquid, and then allow it to fully dry before reinserting it.



While the drawer is removed, wash the cavity it slides into, removing any trace of detergent or fabric softener buildup.

Step

4 Wash your washing machine Limescale and grime build-up can reduce a washing machine’s efficiency and ability to clean, so it’s important to clean the washing machine every month to six weeks.



You can use a cup (250ml) of white wine vinegar, added to the drum, for regular cleaning. However, for a deep cleaning or for ease, you can use a properly formulated washing machine formula, following the instructions on the back for where to put the fluid.



With vinegar or washing machine cleaner any high-temperature wash cycle (60°C plus) should be used to perform the clean, but check if your machine has a special drum clean cycle, which will have the correct temperature and wash settings pre-programmed in.