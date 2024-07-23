Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to lock apps behind Face ID on iOS

Max Parker
Editor

Phones are our private tools, often filled with lots of information and media we’d rather not let anyone else see. Locking an iPhone behind its Face ID biometric unlocking system is a great way to keep your iOS device secure, but you can now go one step further.

To add that extra layer of security for iPhone users, iOS 18 – which is currently in beta form and should be arriving to all supported devices later this year – packs the the ability to lock specific apps behind Face ID.

For instance, with the upgrade installed, you could require a Face ID check before the Photos app opens or a messaging service like WhatsApp.

As with any feature included in an iOS beta, they are subject to change and Apple could tweak the below process or even change it completely before the final version of iOS 18 releases. However, if you have the publically available beta of iOS 18 installed on your iPhone and want to know how to lock specific apps behind Face ID, the following steps will help.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Face ID-enabled iPhone
  • IOS 18

The Short Version 

  • Ensure you’re running iOS 18
  • Unlock your iPhone
  • Make sure you have Face ID enabled
  • Hold down on an app icon
  • Tap Require Face ID
  • Select from the options
  • Authenticate

  1. Step
    1

    Ensure you’re running iOS 18

    This feature is only available if your iPhone is running the iOS 18 public (or developer) beta. If you’ve already installed this then move on to Step 2. For everyone else, you can find a guide on how to install iOS 18 here.Check you're running iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Unlock your iPhone

    Next, unlock your iPhone so you’re looking at the homescreen full of apps.iOS 18 home screen

  3. Step
    3

    Make sure you have Face ID enabled

    For this feature to work, you’ll need to have Face iD already enabled. If you do, move to Step 4. If not, open up Settings > Face ID and Passcode and follow the instructions.check you have Face ID

  4. Step
    4

    Hold down on an app icon

    Now all that is sorted, we can start to lock apps. Head back to the homescreen and press down on an app you want to lock until a pop-up menu appears. Inside this menu there should be an option labelled Require Face ID. If there is, tap it.long press options in iOS 18

  5. Step
    5

    Select from the options

    A new selection of options will now appear: ‘Require Face ID’ and ‘Hide and Require Face ID’. Tapping Require Face ID keeps everything the same aside from the app now authenticating your face before it opens. Hide and Require Face ID will make any notifications from that app no longer visible, and will remove the app icon from your homescreen. Select the option that makes the most sense to you.Require Face ID options

  6. Step
    6

    Authenticate

    Once you’ve chosen your preferred option, the app will authenticate your face and lock itself.Authentication for Face ID

Troubleshooting

Does it work for all apps?

It will work for most apps, yes. However, you can’t lock Camera, Settings, Clock, Calculator or the Apple Watch app behind Face ID. This list might change over time.

How do I unlock an app?

To remove the Face ID lock, simply repeat the process but tap ‘Don’t Require Face ID’ instead.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

