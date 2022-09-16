How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Here is how you can use Apple Music to listen to Dolby Atmos audio.

There are multiple music streaming services available nowadays, with Apple pushing its streaming service, aptly named Apple Music.

Apple Music comes preinstalled on every iPhone and users can subscribe to the service for £9.99 a month, with options to subscribe as a Family for £14.99 a month or as a student for £5.99 a month.

One of the benefits of Apple Music is the ability to use Dolby Atmos, which is a surround sound technology that has better spatial accuracy. If you want to learn more about Dolby Atmos, click on the link prior to check out our in-depth explainer.

Thankfully, turning on Dolby Atmos is easier than you may think. To find out how you can enable Dolby Atmos on your iPhone make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to break it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16, but you can use any iPhone

You will need the Apple Music app downloaded and a subscription that is currently active

The Short Version

Open Settings

Click on Music

Press Dolby Atmos

Press Always On

Click Turn On

