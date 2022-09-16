 large image

How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Here is how you can use Apple Music to listen to Dolby Atmos audio.

There are multiple music streaming services available nowadays, with Apple pushing its streaming service, aptly named Apple Music.

Apple Music comes preinstalled on every iPhone and users can subscribe to the service for £9.99 a month, with options to subscribe as a Family for £14.99 a month or as a student for £5.99 a month.

One of the benefits of Apple Music is the ability to use Dolby Atmos, which is a surround sound technology that has better spatial accuracy. If you want to learn more about Dolby Atmos, click on the link prior to check out our in-depth explainer.

Thankfully, turning on Dolby Atmos is easier than you may think. To find out how you can enable Dolby Atmos on your iPhone make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to break it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16, but you can use any iPhone
  • You will need the Apple Music app downloaded and a subscription that is currently active

The Short Version 

  • Open Settings
  • Click on Music
  • Press Dolby Atmos
  • Press Always On
  • Click Turn On
  • Click Turn On

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Unlock your iPhone and click on the Settings app. Settings in iOS 16

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Music

    Scroll down and click on the button that says Music. Music button on Settings in iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Press Dolby Atmos

    Click on the button called Dolby Atmos. It’s important to note that you will need to ensure that you have the Apple Music app downloaded and that you currently have an Apple Music subscription for this option to be available. If you do not have a subscription to the service, this button will not be available. Dolby Atmos button on iOS

  4. Step
    4

    Press Always On

    Click on the Always On button to turn on Dolby Atmos.The Always On button on Music

  5. Step
    5

    Click Turn On

    You will be informed that not all speakers and audio devices support Dolby Atmos, click Turn On to continue. Click Turn On

  6. Step
    6

    Click Turn On

    You will also be informed that tracks downloaded will be upgraded to Dolby Atmos. Click Turn On to finish the process. Click Turn On

Troubleshooting

Does Dolby Atmos work with all speakers?

No, Dolby Atmos is only supported on a selection of speakers and audio devices, meaning that users will not be able to benefit from it all the time. AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and Beats Fit Pro do support Dolby Atmos.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

