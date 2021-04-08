Amazon recently announced that Echo Show 10 users can now join Zoom calls from the Alexa-powered smart speaker. Here’s how to do it.

“Alexa customers can now join Zoom and Amazon Chime video conference calls on Echo Show 10 devices”, Amazon revealed in its March monthly Alexa roundup.

“Just say, ‘Alexa, join my meeting,’ ‘Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,’ or ‘Alexa, join my Amazon Chime meeting’ to join a video meeting with co-workers, friends or family. If you’ve linked your calendar in the Alexa app, Alexa can automatically start your scheduled meeting entirely hands-free without you needing your meeting ID or passcode – just confirm the meeting title you want to join”.

Until now, the feature had only been available for Echo Show 8 users. One of the perks of the Show 10 is its automatic camera tracking feature, which means you won’t have to worry about moving out of sight during important calls.

Read on to find out how to start and join Zoom calls on your Echo Show 10.

How to join Zoom calls on the Amazon Echo Show 10

While Amazon has yet to provide a step-by-step guide to accessing Zoom on its newest Echo Show device, it shared the following guidance for the Echo Show 8 when it initially launched for that model in December.

To start Zoom calls from your Echo Show, first you’ll need to sync your calendar. Download the Alexa app on your phone’s app store (if you don’t already have it) and sign in with your account.

Then follow the below steps to connect your calendar in the Alexa app:

Open the Alexa app

Tap ‘More’

Tap ‘Settings’

Tap ‘Calendar & Email’

Choose your provider and tap ‘Connect Account’

Follow the instructions on screen

Once your calendar is connected to your Alexa account, go to your Echo Show and say “Alexa, open the Zoom app” and sign into Zoom for Home with your Zoom login details.

From there, all you need to do is join your meetings. You can do so by entering the meeting ID or by using the calendars linked to your Alexa or Zoom accounts.

Simply say “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting” to enter your meeting ID and passcode and join a call. If you have a meeting in your Alexa-connected calendar, you can say “Alexa, join my meeting” and the voice assistant will begin your meeting. Lastly, you can say “Alexa, open the Zoom app” to access meetings in your Zoom calendar from the touchscreen.

Unfortunately, Zoom is only available on Echo Show devices in the US right now, so those of us in the UK will have to wait a bit longer to see if Amazon decides to roll out the feature on our smart speakers.

