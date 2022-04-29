How to install the Nothing Launcher before the release of the Nothing phone (1)
Nothing has just released the beta for its user interface, so that you can get a taste of the experience of using a Nothing phone before it comes out.
Nothing is a new company that aims to make the world of tech more accessible, and to that end it plans to release its very first smartphone in the summer of 2022. If you’re one of the fans fervently looking forward to the release of the mysterious Nothing phone (1), then you can get a little foretaste of the fun by downloading the Nothing Launcher, which made its debut on the Google Play Store on April 28.
What we used
We used the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, but you can use any device from the following list of compatible smartphones:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series
- Samsung Galaxy S22 series
- Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- OnePlus compatibility is soon to be announced
The Short Version
- Download the Nothing Launcher (Beta) from the Google Play Store
- Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App
- Select Nothing Launcher
Step
1
Download launcher from the Google Play Store
To do this, open up the Google Play Store on a compatible smartphone, search “nothing launcher beta”, and select the app that appears like the one in the picture below:
Step
2
Set your new default launcher
Follow this path Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home Apps to change the launcher that your phone is currently using.
Step
3
Select Nothing Launcher
Now, simply set the Nothing Launcher as your default home app, and explore the new look of your home screen!
Troubleshooting
Firstly, go into Settings > Default Apps > Default Home Apps, and select an alternative launcher as your default home app. Then, go to Settings > Apps, tap on Nothing Launcher Beta, and choose Uninstall
The main changes are to the wallpaper and sound effects, the addition of new clock and weather widgets in Nothing’s pixelated style, and the ability to enlarge app icons or app folders.
If you’d like to contact Nothing to tell them how you feel about the launcher, you can contact the team at launcher@nothing.tech