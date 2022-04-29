How to install the Nothing Launcher before the release of the Nothing phone (1)

Nothing has just released the beta for its user interface, so that you can get a taste of the experience of using a Nothing phone before it comes out.

Nothing is a new company that aims to make the world of tech more accessible, and to that end it plans to release its very first smartphone in the summer of 2022. If you’re one of the fans fervently looking forward to the release of the mysterious Nothing phone (1), then you can get a little foretaste of the fun by downloading the Nothing Launcher, which made its debut on the Google Play Store on April 28.

What we used

We used the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, but you can use any device from the following list of compatible smartphones:

The Short Version

Download the Nothing Launcher (Beta) from the Google Play Store

Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App

Select Nothing Launcher

Step

1 Download launcher from the Google Play Store To do this, open up the Google Play Store on a compatible smartphone, search “nothing launcher beta”, and select the app that appears like the one in the picture below: Step

2 Set your new default launcher Follow this path Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home Apps to change the launcher that your phone is currently using. Step

3 Select Nothing Launcher Now, simply set the Nothing Launcher as your default home app, and explore the new look of your home screen!

Troubleshooting