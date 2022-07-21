How to install the iPadOS 16 public beta on your device right now

Apple has finally released the iPadOS 16 public beta, allowing those who aren’t registered developers to install the upcoming version of the software.

As with any beta software, we’d advise caution if installing on your main device and backup your files before you start the below process.

But if you’re happy to take the risk then installing the iPadOS 16 software on your iPad allows you to try some of the new features before others.

What you’ll need:

An iPad that supports iOS 16, we used an iPad Pro 12.9-inch

An Apple ID

The Short Version

Open Apple’s Public Beta website

Sign in

Choose iPadOS beta

Enrol your iPad

Download the profile

Install the profile

Restart iPad

Download and install iPadOS 16