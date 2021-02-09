How to install the iOS 14.5 beta right now on your iPhone

We’ve heard a lot about Apple’s next mobile software update this month. With a range of new features coming to iOS, here’s how to install the iOS 14.5 beta on your iPhone right now.

How to install the iOS 14.5 beta right now

To get access to all of these new features early, you’ll need to register for Apple’s public beta platform. Signing up will allow you to preview the latest versions of iOS during the test phase, including iOS 14.5. You can even share your own feedback with Apple via the Feedback Assistant app.

It’s always a good idea to back up your phone before installing any new software, especially one still being tested. We’d also advise against installing beta software on your main device as there’s always the chance of bugs and issues.

Here’s how to install the iOS 14.5 beta right now:

Visit beta.apple.com on your iPhone

Tap ‘Sign in’ if you’re already a member of Apple’s Beta Software Program, or ‘Sign up’ if this is your first time

Once you’re signed in, select the iOS tab

Tap ‘enroll your iOS device’

Scroll down to ‘Install profile’ and tap ‘Download profile’

Tap ‘Install’

Tap ‘Restart’ to restart your phone

Open your settings

Tap ‘General’

Tap ‘Software Update’

Tap ‘Download and Install’ to install the iOS 14.5 beta

The next iOS update is set to bring PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controller support to the iPhone, allowing users to access Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through the Safari web app and PS5 remote play through the Playstation app.

The controllers will also be compatible with the App Store games, as well as those found in Apple Arcade.

Apple is also expected to debut a new feature that will allow Face ID to function without you having to remove your face mask. However, this feature will also require an unlocked Apple Watch running watchOS 7.4. Make sure to visit our guide for more on how to try the new Face ID feature.

Other updates include Apple’s App Tracking Transparency to control who is able to track you across the web, AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness Plus, and the ability to choose your default music service.

If you’re keen to get your hands on any of these new features right now, here’s how to do it.