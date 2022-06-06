 large image

How to install iOS 16 beta on day one

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

If you’re eager to get your hands on Apple’s latest mobile operating system, here’s how you can install it as soon as possible on your iPhone.

With WWDC 2022, Apple fans are all keen to see and try out those tempting new software features in person for the first time. Here’s how you can install the iOS 16 beta as soon as it is released – but you will have to cough up some cash for this privilege.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any eligible iPhone. Out of handsets that currently run iOS 12, you will not be able to install iOS 13 on the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, or iPhone SE (1st gen).

The Short Version

  • Download the Developer app from the App Store
  • Go to Account, tap ‘Enroll Now’, and sign in with your Apple ID
  • Complete your details and pay £78.99
  • Open the Apple Developer portal and sign in, then tap ‘Install Profile’ to get the latest developer beta

  1. Step
    1

    Download the Developer app from the App Store

    Open up the App Store, and search for Developer. Then, download the app so you can get started.

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Account, tap ‘Enroll Now’, and sign in with your Apple ID

    Once the app has been installed, tap on the Account tab at the bottom and choose ‘Enroll Now’. You’ll have to sign in with your Apple ID at this point.

  3. Step
    3

    Complete your details and pay £78.99

    You’ll then be given the option to sign up for the Program, but you will have to pay up £78.99 to be able to do this.

  4. Step
    4

    Open the Apple Developer portal and sign in, then tap ‘Install Profile’ to get the latest developer beta

    Having agreed to the terms, now you need to open up the Apple Developer portal and sign in to get access to the beta. The final step in the process is to tap the ‘Install Profile’ option in order to download it.iPhone 13 mini front home

Is there a way to get the iOS 16 beta without paying for it?

If you’re a paid member of the Apple Developer Program then you’ll get early access to the latest software. However, if you enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program then you’ll be able to access the beta for free at a later date

When will the final version of iOS 16 be available?

It will almost certainly become available at the same time as the release of the iPhone 14, which we expect to occur in September this year.

Is the iOS 16 beta secure?

There’s always a risk when you download beta software, as it has not completed the development process. Make sure to back up your important data before installing the iOS 16 beta.

