How to install Android 13 on a Pixel phone right now
Google has released its big Android update slightly earlier than usual this year and in this guide we’ll walk you through the steps on how to install Android 13 on your Pixel phone right now.
Google tends to release one major Android update every year, and this year we’ve got Android 13. This release comes after an extended beta process, where developers and keen users could try out some of the new features and provide feedback to Google.
Android 13 isn’t a huge update, especially in terms of features, but there are still numerous additions. Icons have more customisation options, permissions have been updated, there’s a redesigned media player and per-app language preferences.
If you’re keen to install Android 13 on a Pixel device right away, here’s our simple guide.
What you’ll need:
- We used a Pixel 6 Pro, however this will also work on the following devices: Pixel 4/4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a
The Short Version
- Unlock your phone
- Open Settings
- Open System
- Navigate to System Update
- Download and Install
Step
1
Unlock your Pixel phone
First off you’ll need to make sure you’re using one of the phones listed above. Google has said Android 13 will be coming to other devices later in the year, but for now it’s restricted to a selection of recent Pixel phones. Once you’re ready to go, unlock your phone.
Step
2
Swipe down on the Notification Shade and find the Settings icon
Pull down the Notification Shade from the top the of homescreen until you see a small cog icon – tap this and you’ll be taken to the main settings page.
Step
3
Scroll down to System
Now you’re in the Settings menu, scroll down until you see the System option. Tap this.
Step
4
Tap System Update
Scroll down again until you see the System Update option. It might say ‘System Update Available’, but don’t worry if it doesn’t. Tap the System Update option.
Step
5
Tap Download and Install
Next, if there’s a software update available for your phone it’ll make itself known. If nothing appears, you can tap the Check for Update until it appears. Once the update is visible, hit Download and Install. Google rolls these updates out over a longer period, so if it doesn’t appear right away then you might need to check back.
Step
6
Finish up the update
The Android 13 update will now download and install. This might take a while depending on your internet speeds. Once it’s downloaded, the update will install and your machine will restart.
Troubleshooting
Google has said that you can’t revert to Android 12 once you’ve installed Android 13 on a device with a Tensor chip (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a) as it alters the bootloader. You should be able to flash Android 12 back onto older, Qualcomm-based Pixel phones.
Google has announced phones from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more will get the Android 13 update in the future.