 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to install Android 13 on a Pixel phone right now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Google has released its big Android update slightly earlier than usual this year and in this guide we’ll walk you through the steps on how to install Android 13 on your Pixel phone right now.

Google tends to release one major Android update every year, and this year we’ve got Android 13. This release comes after an extended beta process, where developers and keen users could try out some of the new features and provide feedback to Google.

Android 13 isn’t a huge update, especially in terms of features, but there are still numerous additions. Icons have more customisation options, permissions have been updated, there’s a redesigned media player and per-app language preferences.

If you’re keen to install Android 13 on a Pixel device right away, here’s our simple guide.

What you’ll need: 

  • We used a Pixel 6 Pro, however this will also work on the following devices: Pixel 4/4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a

The Short Version 

  • Unlock your phone
  • Open Settings
  • Open System
  • Navigate to System Update
  • Download and Install

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock your Pixel phone

    First off you’ll need to make sure you’re using one of the phones listed above. Google has said Android 13 will be coming to other devices later in the year, but for now it’s restricted to a selection of recent Pixel phones. Once you’re ready to go, unlock your phone.

  2. Step
    2

    Swipe down on the Notification Shade and find the Settings icon

    Pull down the Notification Shade from the top the of homescreen until you see a small cog icon – tap this and you’ll be taken to the main settings page.

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to System

    Now you’re in the Settings menu, scroll down until you see the System option. Tap this.

  4. Step
    4

    Tap System Update

    Scroll down again until you see the System Update option. It might say ‘System Update Available’, but don’t worry if it doesn’t. Tap the System Update option.

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Download and Install

    Next, if there’s a software update available for your phone it’ll make itself known. If nothing appears, you can tap the Check for Update until it appears. Once the update is visible, hit Download and Install. Google rolls these updates out over a longer period, so if it doesn’t appear right away then you might need to check back.

  6. Step
    6

    Finish up the update

    The Android 13 update will now download and install. This might take a while depending on your internet speeds. Once it’s downloaded, the update will install and your machine will restart.Andorid 13 cover picture in green and navy

Troubleshooting

Can you revert to Android 12 once you’ve installed Android 13?

Google has said that you can’t revert to Android 12 once you’ve installed Android 13 on a device with a Tensor chip (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a) as it alters the bootloader. You should be able to flash Android 12 back onto older, Qualcomm-based Pixel phones.

Which other phones will get Android 13?

Google has announced phones from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more will get the Android 13 update in the future.

You might like…

How to enable Android’s Screen Reader feature

How to enable Android’s Screen Reader feature

Peter Phelps 4 days ago
How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

Peter Phelps 3 weeks ago
How to use Nearby Share on Android

How to use Nearby Share on Android

Peter Phelps 3 weeks ago
What is Google Fast Pair?

What is Google Fast Pair?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
What is Wear OS?

What is Wear OS?

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.