How to install Android 13 on a Pixel phone right now

Google has released its big Android update slightly earlier than usual this year and in this guide we’ll walk you through the steps on how to install Android 13 on your Pixel phone right now.

Google tends to release one major Android update every year, and this year we’ve got Android 13. This release comes after an extended beta process, where developers and keen users could try out some of the new features and provide feedback to Google.

Android 13 isn’t a huge update, especially in terms of features, but there are still numerous additions. Icons have more customisation options, permissions have been updated, there’s a redesigned media player and per-app language preferences.

If you’re keen to install Android 13 on a Pixel device right away, here’s our simple guide.

What you’ll need:

We used a Pixel 6 Pro, however this will also work on the following devices: Pixel 4/4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a

The Short Version

Unlock your phone

Open Settings

Open System

Navigate to System Update

Download and Install