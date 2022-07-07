How to hide photos on an iPhone

If you want hide away some of the photos on your iPhone but are not quite sure how to do it, then you’ve come to the right place.

There are some photos that you just can’t wait to share and make public, and there are some that you’d prefer to keep hidden away just for yourself. Our guide comes in handy for the latter category, as we’ll show you exactly how to keep some of your photos off the books and away from prying eyes.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Photos app

Select the photo(s) that you wish to hide and tap the Share button

Select the Hide option

Confirm that you wish to hide the photo

You can now view the photo in your Hidden album

Step

1 Open the Photos app First, you’ll need to open up the Photos app to view your images. It’s found on the home screen, and has an icon that looks like the light spectrum arranged in a flower shape. Step

2 Select the photo(s) that you wish to hide and tap the Share button. Once it’s open and you can see all your photos, tap the “Select” option at the top right of the display, and then tap on all of the photos you’d like to hide. Then, rather counter-intuitively, you’ll need to tap the Share button at the bottom left of the display, which has an icon of an arrow pointing upwards from a box. Step

3 Select the Hide option Once you’ve tapped share, a list of options will appear on the display. Here you just need to scroll down and then tap “Hide”, which is accompanied by a symbol of an eye with a line struck through it. Step

4 Confirm that you wish to hide the photo There will be another pop-up menu that asks you to confirm whether you really do want to hide the image away. If you’re sure, tap “Hide photo”. Step

5 You can now view the photo in your Hidden album Now that your photo is hidden, it will not be displayed in your library among all the others. If you want to see if again, go to the Albums tap, scroll down, and tap on “Hidden” (which also has the icon of an eye with a line struck through it.