How to hide notification badges in the App Gallery on your iPhone

If you want to get rid of the notification badges that pop up in your iPhone’s App Gallery, then all you have to do is follow this simple guide.

How you receive your notifications is just one aspect of how you may choose to customise your phone, from the sound they make to where the badges appear. If you’re tired of notification badges cluttering up the App Gallery on your iPhone, then just follow these simple steps to get rid of the headache.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone running iOS 14, iOS 15 or iOS 16

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Tap on Home Screen

Toggle ‘Show in App Library’