 large image

How to hide notification badges in the App Gallery on your iPhone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to get rid of the notification badges that pop up in your iPhone’s App Gallery, then all you have to do is follow this simple guide.

How you receive your notifications is just one aspect of how you may choose to customise your phone, from the sound they make to where the badges appear. If you’re tired of notification badges cluttering up the App Gallery on your iPhone, then just follow these simple steps to get rid of the headache.

What you’ll need: 

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone running iOS 14, iOS 15 or iOS 16

The Short Version 

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on Home Screen
  • Toggle ‘Show in App Library’

How to hide notification badges in the App Gallery on your iPhone: Step-by-Step

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open up your iPhone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on ‘Home Screen’

    Now, tap on the option reading ‘Home Screen’.

  3. Step
    3

    Toggle Show in App Library

    Scroll down and toggle the ‘Show in App Library’ option, under the Notifications subheading, so that it is grey rather than green.

Troubleshooting

How can I restore notification badges?

Simply follow the same steps of this guide, but change the toggle to green on the final step, rather than grey

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

