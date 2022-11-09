 large image

How to heal in God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

God of War Ragnarök can be a very challenging game on the higher difficulty levels, so you’re bound to be in desperate need of a health boost on a frequent basis.

But how do you heal in God of War Ragnarök? The auto-regeneration mechanic only replenishes a tiny bit of your health bar when you’re close to death. So you’ll need to be more proactive in order to ensure your health bar isn’t in the red zone.

If you’re not sure how to heal Kratos, then you’re in the right place. We’ll be guiding you through the process below.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

  1. Search for glowing green orbs
  2. If you can’t find any in the environment, enter combat
  3. Walk up close to the green orb
  4. Press the circle button on your controller
  5. Optional: Equip armour or talismans that have healing effects

  1. Step
    1

    Search for glowing green orbs

    Throughout every level, you should find green orbs dotted around. Sometimes they’ll be hidden inside breakable pots, and other times they’ll just be sitting there out in the open.

  2. Step
    2

    If you can’t find any in the environment, enter combat

    Health orbs can be scarce in certain locations of God War Ragnarok. Fortunately, you can cause them to randomly spawn by defeating enemies. Although it’s probably best to defeat all of your foes before using the health orb, as it can leave you open to attack.

  3. Step
    3

    Walk up close to the green orb

    You’ll need to be standing right next to the orb in order to use it.

  4. Step
    4

    Press the circle button on your controller

    When close enough, you should get a prompt to press the circle button. Kratos will then stamp on the orb, causing it to shatter. You should then see your health bar replenished.

  5. Step
    5

    Optional: Equip armour or talismans that have healing effects

    In the latter half of the game, you’ll be able to unlock and equip items that can increase your options for healing. For example, upgrading your Spartan Rage ability will give you the option to trigger a health boost instead of increasing your damage output.

Troubleshooting

How can you increase the length of your health bar?

If your health bar is too small, you may find yourself dying too frequently. Fortunately, you can increase your health. By solving puzzles to unlock Nornir Chests you’ll be able to retrieve Idunn Apples. Collect enough, and you’ll be able to increase your max health. Upgrading armour will also improve your defence stats so you take less damage with every hit.

Do red orbs heal you too?

No, red orbs will instead replenish your rage meter. Although entering rage mode can also heal you, so it’s still worth picking up.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

