How to heal in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök can be a very challenging game on the higher difficulty levels, so you’re bound to be in desperate need of a health boost on a frequent basis.

But how do you heal in God of War Ragnarök? The auto-regeneration mechanic only replenishes a tiny bit of your health bar when you’re close to death. So you’ll need to be more proactive in order to ensure your health bar isn’t in the red zone.

If you’re not sure how to heal Kratos, then you’re in the right place. We’ll be guiding you through the process below.

What you’ll need:

PS5, PS4 Pro or PS4

God of War Ragnarök

The Short Version

Search for glowing green orbs If you can’t find any in the environment, enter combat Walk up close to the green orb Press the circle button on your controller Optional: Equip armour or talismans that have healing effects

Step

1 Search for glowing green orbs Throughout every level, you should find green orbs dotted around. Sometimes they’ll be hidden inside breakable pots, and other times they’ll just be sitting there out in the open. Step

2 If you can’t find any in the environment, enter combat Health orbs can be scarce in certain locations of God War Ragnarok. Fortunately, you can cause them to randomly spawn by defeating enemies. Although it’s probably best to defeat all of your foes before using the health orb, as it can leave you open to attack. Step

3 Walk up close to the green orb You’ll need to be standing right next to the orb in order to use it. Step

4 Press the circle button on your controller When close enough, you should get a prompt to press the circle button. Kratos will then stamp on the orb, causing it to shatter. You should then see your health bar replenished. Step

5 Optional: Equip armour or talismans that have healing effects In the latter half of the game, you’ll be able to unlock and equip items that can increase your options for healing. For example, upgrading your Spartan Rage ability will give you the option to trigger a health boost instead of increasing your damage output.