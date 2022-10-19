 large image

How to group layers in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever used Photoshop, you’ll know how easy it is to end up with a bunch of layers to search through to find the part of your project you want to edit. Here’s how to organise all of those layers with groups.

While naming your layers can be a huge help, having them all laid out in front of you can still be a bit overwhelming. Of course, you can merge the layers but this combines them all into one layer making it tough to edit and adjust different sections of your image individually.

Thankfully, Photoshop offers a group option for your layers. Grouping layers allows you to organise them into tidy folders, meaning you can categorise them and use tools like Transform to adjust the size and shape of multiple layers at once – without permanently merging them together.

Read on to learn how to group your layers in Photoshop.

What you’ll need

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version 

  1. Open Photoshop 
  2. Highlight the layers you want to group 
  3. Right-click over those layers 
  4. Click Group from Layers 
  5. Hit OK

  1. Step
    1

    Open Photoshop

    Make sure your PSD (Photoshop Document) has the layers you want to group in it. how to group layers in photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Highlight the layers you want to group

    You can do this by clicking on the top layer, holding Shift and clicking on the bottom layer.

    You can also add and remove layers from your group later on by dragging them in and out of the folder you’re about to create. how to group layers in photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Right-click over those layers

    This should bring up a menu.

    You can also press Ctrl+G or hit the folder icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen to skip the next two steps. how to group layers in photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Click Group From Layers

    This option should be near the top of the list. how to group layers in photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Hit OK to create your group

    You can also rename your group at this stage or double-click on the folder at any point after making it to rename it later. how to group layers in photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to ungroup layers in Photoshop

To disband your layer group, simply right-click on the group and click Ungroup Layers. This will put them back to how they were.

How to merge layers in Photoshop 

If you’d rather combine all of your layers into one flat layer, simply highlight them all, right-click on the layers and click Merge Layers.

Just be aware that you’ll no longer be able to edit your layers individually or delete a specific layer easily.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

