A Disney Plus subscription might just be the quickest and easiest way to bring some holiday cheer to the Disney fan in your life this year. Here’s how to gift your friends and family with Disney Plus this Christmas.

After months of anticipation and wondering when we were going to see Disney Plus land in the UK, the streaming service launched earlier this year.

Disney Plus is packed with TV and movies, from your favourite Disney and Pixar movies, to Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons and hit musical Hamilton.

This Christmas, in particular, you can find Pixar’s Soul, Noelle, Black Beauty, Godmothered, Home Alone, Frozen, Frozen 2, A Christmas Carol, and more festive content on the site.

With a month of streaming currently priced at £5.99 a month and a year at £59.99, this subscription gift might be the only way your friends and family will be able to try out Disney Plus for free right now.

It’s important to note that the gift card is only available to new customers, making it almost feel like a year-long free trial. Recipients will get their hands on all the content, features and perks of Disney Plus for 12 months, before deciding whether to keep the subscription when the year is up.

Because it’s designed for new customers, this is a great gift for families looking to brush up on their Disney knowledge or anyone on the fence about signing up with no free trial available. The gift is also sure to go down well with Marvel fans, documentary buffs and any friends who’ve been meaning to start the Mandalorian for a while now.

Read on to discover how to gift a Disney Plus subscription this Christmas.

How to gift Disney Plus this Christmas

Gifting a subscription to Disney Plus is quick and easy, making it the perfect last second gift. Just follow the steps below:

Visit disneyplus.com/giftayear

Click ‘Buy now’

Add your info

Add your recipient’s name and email address

Choose a delivery date

Add a message

Fill out your payment details and you’re done

The gift card is digital-only and can be redeemed at any time. However, it can only be redeemed by first-time customers, so be sure to check that your recipient doesn’t already have an account before you shop.