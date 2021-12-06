 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get the ‘Locked Folder’ Google Photos feature on Android phones

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

It’s nice to have the option of keeping private and personal photos away from your general photo library, and now you can, even if you don’t own a Pixel phone.

Google Photos is a handy app if you’re looking to back up a few of your photos and earlier in the year it introduced this Locked Folder feature just for Pixel phones.

Thankfully, the company has now moved on and started rolling out this feature to more Android devices. An iOS version will be arriving later in the year.

Judging from our screenshots though, it seems that the company has kept its promise in terms of Android. This was taken using a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and as you can see you now have the option of setting up a Locked Folder, so you can keep personal photos away from prying eyes.

The Locked Folder also won’t appear anywhere in your Photos grid or in your search, so you shouldn’t have to worry about anyone accidentally stumbling across the album itself.

Screenshot of Locked Folder on Samsung phone

If you’re interested in setting up your own Locked Folder on your Android, you can check out how just below. Keep in mind, Google is claiming that Apple users will be able to use this feature too, it’s just not available at the time of writing this article.

How to set up a Locked Folder on an Android phone

  1. If you haven’t already, download the Google Photos app
  2. Log in to your Google account
  3. Head into the Library tab
  4. Go into Utitiles
  5. Press on Set up Locked Folder, if you haven’t done it before you may see a prompt, like is shown in the picture above
  6. Simply fill it with any photos or screenshots, and keep in mind that you will need to provide a pin or a fingerprint each time you want to access it

You might like…

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 5 in the UK right now

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 5 in the UK right now

Max Parker 7 hours ago
How to stream The Muppets Christmas Carol online right now

How to stream The Muppets Christmas Carol online right now

Gemma Ryles 9 hours ago
How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace: See Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace: See Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge

Chris Smith 2 days ago
How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League early kick-off

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League early kick-off

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas this festive season

How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas this festive season

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.