How to get My AI on Snapchat

It seems every app is getting its own AI chat feature these days and Snapchat is no exception.

Snap’s My AI feature is a personal chatbot powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT, offering users a more limited and Snapchat-friendly version of the popular AI text generator.

My AI is laid out like a regular Snapchat conversation. However, instead of spamming friends with photos from your nights out, you can use My AI to ask important questions, get advice, help plan a day out in your area or get suggestions on what to make for dinner.

The feature was previously reserved for paying Snapchat+ subscribers but has since rolled out to free users on iOS and Android. Here’s where you can find it.

What you’ll need:

A Snapchat account

The Snapchat app

The Short Version

Open the Snapchat app Tap on the Chat tab Choose My AI

£30 per month for the Google Pixel 7 and 100GB of data The Pixel 7 is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed this year, especially for the price. Now you can get it for an incredible price that includes 100GB of data on the Three network for just £30 per month, making it even more affordable. If you’re a keen mobile photographer, it’s an ideal handset for you. Affordable Mobiles

100GB, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and no upfront cost

£30 per month View Deal