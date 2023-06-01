Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

How to get My AI on Snapchat

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It seems every app is getting its own AI chat feature these days and Snapchat is no exception. 

Snap’s My AI feature is a personal chatbot powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT, offering users a more limited and Snapchat-friendly version of the popular AI text generator. 

My AI is laid out like a regular Snapchat conversation. However, instead of spamming friends with photos from your nights out, you can use My AI to ask important questions, get advice, help plan a day out in your area or get suggestions on what to make for dinner. 

The feature was previously reserved for paying Snapchat+ subscribers but has since rolled out to free users on iOS and Android. Here’s where you can find it.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Snapchat account 
  • The Snapchat app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Snapchat app 
  2. Tap on the Chat tab 
  3. Choose My AI
  1. Step
    1

    Open the Snapchat app

    We used the iOS app to access My AI but it should also be available on Android phones. How to get My AI on Snapchat

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on the Chat tab

    Or swipe right from the camera tab. How to get My AI on Snapchat

  3. Step
    3

    Choose My AI

    My AI should be at the top of your list of chats. How to get My AI on Snapchat

Troubleshooting

What data is shared with My AI?

If you’ve shared your location with Snapchat, My AI will be able to use your whereabouts to respond to your requests. This includes giving nearby place recommendations, such as shops and restaurants. 

Snap can also use your data to improve its product and offer personalised experiences, such as ads.

How do I delete My AI data?

All content shared with My AI is stored until you choose to delete it.

You can delete any data shared with My AI by going to your Profile, tapping Settings, scrolling down to Privacy Controls or Account Actions and choosing Clear My AI Data.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

