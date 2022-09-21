How to get all the Nike watch faces on any Apple Watch

If you want to get the Nike watch faces on your Apple Watch right now, there’s an easy way and we’ve detailed all the steps below.

Apple recently released its watchOS 9 software update, bringing a number of new features to the very popular wearable. One of the features that hasn’t received as much attention is the addition of a load of new Nike-branded watch faces.

Previously, these were exclusive to the Nike versions of the Apple Watch – but now they’re available to anyone who wants more of a sporty aesthetic.

What you’ll need:

An Apple Watch running watchOS 9 (we used an Apple Watch Series 8)

The Short Version

Unlock Apple Watch

Long press on the screen

Scroll to the Plus icon, tap it

Scroll down to the Nike option

Choose the Nike face you want