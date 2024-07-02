How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime for Prime Day

As Prime Day starts on July 16, you’re likely already eagerly anticipating the upcoming savings. However, you’ll need a Prime account to access the deals as this is a members-only event.

If you haven’t signed up to Amazon Prime in the past year then you’ll be eligible for a 30-day free trial, which will take you through the Prime Day deals.

Keep reading to learn how to get a free trial of Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial

What you’ll need:

An Amazon account that hasn’t had a Prime subscription in the past year

Your payment details

The short version:

Go to the Amazon Prime webpage

Select Try Prime

Log in or create an account

Add your card information

Click Continue

Select Try Prime free for 30-days

Step

1 Go to the Amazon Prime site The quickest and easiest way to access Amazon Prime is to go directly to the dedicated webpage: www.amazon.co.uk/amazonprime Step

2 Select Try Prime If you are not logged in you should see Try Prime, as shown in the accompanying image. If you are logged in then instead you’ll see Start your 30-day free trial. If you see the latter then you can skip the next step and go straight to step four. Step

3 Log into your account or create an account If you haven’t logged in or don’t have an Amazon account then follow the instructions on screen. Step

4 Add your card information Even if you are eligible for a 30-day free trial, you will need to add your card information to your account as Amazon will automatically bill you once your trial period is over. You can cancel your trial before this so you don’t incur any costs. Step

5 Click Continue Once you’ve added your card details then select Continue. Step

6 Select Try Prime free for 30-days Review all the information you’ve provided and, if you’re happy, select Try Prime free for 30-days. If instead there’s only an option to subscribe to Prime and start paying straight away, then this shows you aren’t eligible for a free trial, so be wary of accidentally spending.