How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

As Prime Day starts on July 16, you’re likely already eagerly anticipating the upcoming savings. However, you’ll need a Prime account to access the deals as this is a members-only event.

If you haven’t signed up to Amazon Prime in the past year then you’ll be eligible for a 30-day free trial, which will take you through the Prime Day deals.

Keep reading to learn how to get a free trial of Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day.

What you’ll need:

  • An Amazon account that hasn’t had a Prime subscription in the past year
  • Your payment details

The short version:

  • Go to the Amazon Prime webpage
  • Select Try Prime
  • Log in or create an account
  • Add your card information
  • Click Continue
  • Select Try Prime free for 30-days

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Amazon Prime site

    The quickest and easiest way to access Amazon Prime is to go directly to the dedicated webpage: www.amazon.co.uk/amazonprimeAmazon Prime dedicated web address

  2. Step
    2

    Select Try Prime

    If you are not logged in you should see Try Prime, as shown in the accompanying image. If you are logged in then instead you’ll see Start your 30-day free trial. If you see the latter then you can skip the next step and go straight to step four.Amazon Prime sign up webpage

  3. Step
    3

    Log into your account or create an account

    If you haven’t logged in or don’t have an Amazon account then follow the instructions on screen.Sign in to Amazon

  4. Step
    4

    Add your card information

    Even if you are eligible for a 30-day free trial, you will need to add your card information to your account as Amazon will automatically bill you once your trial period is over. You can cancel your trial before this so you don’t incur any costs.Start free Amazon Prime trial with Add credit or debit card option highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Click Continue

    Once you’ve added your card details then select Continue.Start 30 day free trial with Prime with Continue button highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Select Try Prime free for 30-days

    Review all the information you’ve provided and, if you’re happy, select Try Prime free for 30-days. If instead there’s only an option to subscribe to Prime and start paying straight away, then this shows you aren’t eligible for a free trial, so be wary of accidentally spending.Try Prime free for 30 days button highlighted

Troubleshooting

Where is the option to start a free 30-day trial?

If it isn’t instantly clear, as seen in the steps above, then this could mean that you aren’t eligible for a free trial. This is usually because you have already had a free trial in the last year.

How much is Amazon Prime?

You can pay for Amazon Prime either monthly or annually. Monthly starts at £8.99/$14.99/€8.99 and annually is £95/$139/€89.90.

What else is included in Amazon Prime?

Aside from access to Prime Day, Amazon Prime has numerous other perks too. Firstly you can benefit from free next-day delivery on all orders. Also included is access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading and free access to Deliveroo Silver.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

