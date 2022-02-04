 large image

How to follow a hashtag on Twitter

Here are two ways you can follow a hashtag on Twitter, so you can always stay in the loop on your favourite topics.

It’s important that everyone knows how to keep up with news that’s relevant to them, and social media has made that easier than ever.

One of the best ways to be clued up is by using Twitter, as searching for hashtags immediately opens up new threads on various topics from a multitude of people, so you can see what the most popular or most recent opinions are on almost anything.

With that in mind, it’s worthwhile knowing how to follow a hashtag, so you know where you can find all the relevant information on a topic immediately. Whatever you’re interested in following, here are the two ways you can follow hashtags on Twitter.

What we used

You only need a device that can access Twitter’s website. This cannot be done on the Twitter app, but all phones, tablets and laptops can do this, so long as they have access to a web browser.

The Short Version: How to follow hashtags on the Twitter website

  1. Using the hashtag symbol (#) at the start, enter a one-word search term you want to follow
  2. Press enter to be taken to the search results
  3. Click on the three dots on thr right hand side to view more options
  4. Click ‘Save search’ to add this hashtag to your search list
  5. Click your chosen hashtag from your Saved searches list

How to follow hashtags on the Twitter website

On the Twitter website, you can save searches so that they pop up in your search bar automatically, so you don’t have to keep searching for it every time. This can’t be done in the Twitter app.

  1. Step
    1

    Using the hashtag symbol (#) at the start, enter a one-word search term you want to follow

    You will want to make sure you always use the hashtag symbol before searching for a one-word term, otherwise, it won’t register as a hashtag. First step in Twitter hashtag How To

  2. Step
    2

    Press enter to be taken to the search results

    The search results page will show up all of the Tweets that mention this hashtag.Second step Twitter hashtag how to

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the three dots on the right-hand side to view more options

    When you click on the three dots, it will come up with three options. The third option down is the one you want to be clicking. Third step in How To Twitter hashtag

  4. Step
    4

    Click ‘Save search’ to add this hashtag to your search list

    Once the search is saved, it will appear in your search bar list so you can access it immediately all the time. You do have the choice of deleting the saved search if you no longer want to follow it, but you can always add it again by following these steps.Fourth step Twitter hashtag

How to follow hashtags using Tweetdeck

Tweetdeck originally was an independent app, but Twitter later acquired it in 2011. Tweetdeck offers a more convenient way of looking and managing your Tweets and allows you to see multiple timelines at once, so you can stay in the loop with various topics.

  1. Open Tweetdeck
  2. Click the + icon in the far-left vertical menu
  3. Click on the Search icon in the pop up menu
  4. In the new search window that appears, type in your hashtag search and press enter
  5. The right-most side of your interface will now have that hashtag as its own column

FAQs

What is a hashtag?

A hashtag is a symbol written with the ‘#’ symbol and was created on Twitter so people can follow topics they’re interested in.

