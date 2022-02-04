How to follow a hashtag on Twitter

Here are two ways you can follow a hashtag on Twitter, so you can always stay in the loop on your favourite topics.

It’s important that everyone knows how to keep up with news that’s relevant to them, and social media has made that easier than ever.

One of the best ways to be clued up is by using Twitter, as searching for hashtags immediately opens up new threads on various topics from a multitude of people, so you can see what the most popular or most recent opinions are on almost anything.

With that in mind, it’s worthwhile knowing how to follow a hashtag, so you know where you can find all the relevant information on a topic immediately. Whatever you’re interested in following, here are the two ways you can follow hashtags on Twitter.

What we used

You only need a device that can access Twitter’s website. This cannot be done on the Twitter app, but all phones, tablets and laptops can do this, so long as they have access to a web browser.

We used the Huawei MateBook 16, running Twitter and Tweetdeck.

On the Twitter website, you can save searches so that they pop up in your search bar automatically, so you don’t have to keep searching for it every time. This can’t be done in the Twitter app.

Step

1 Using the hashtag symbol (#) at the start, enter a one-word search term you want to follow You will want to make sure you always use the hashtag symbol before searching for a one-word term, otherwise, it won’t register as a hashtag. Step

2 Press enter to be taken to the search results The search results page will show up all of the Tweets that mention this hashtag. Step

3 Click on the three dots on the right-hand side to view more options When you click on the three dots, it will come up with three options. The third option down is the one you want to be clicking. Step

4 Click ‘Save search’ to add this hashtag to your search list Once the search is saved, it will appear in your search bar list so you can access it immediately all the time. You do have the choice of deleting the saved search if you no longer want to follow it, but you can always add it again by following these steps.

Tweetdeck originally was an independent app, but Twitter later acquired it in 2011. Tweetdeck offers a more convenient way of looking and managing your Tweets and allows you to see multiple timelines at once, so you can stay in the loop with various topics.

Open Tweetdeck Click the + icon in the far-left vertical menu Click on the Search icon in the pop up menu In the new search window that appears, type in your hashtag search and press enter The right-most side of your interface will now have that hashtag as its own column

