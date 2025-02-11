How to find your Windows 11 product key

If you want to activate Windows 11 on your PC, you’ll need a unique product key. We’ve put together this guide to help you find yours.

A product key is a 25-character code required to activate Windows on your computer. Without one, you may not be able to use your device so it’s important to know where it is.

Some users will have a digital license instead of a product key. Also called a digital entitlement, these are associated with your hardware and linked to your Microsoft account, meaning all you need to do is connect to the web and sign into your account to activate the software.

Instances in which you might need a product key include when buying a new or refurbished PC that comes with Windows 11 or when picking up a physical/digital copy of the software from an authorised retailer.

Keep reading to learn where to find your Windows 11 product key on your device, or head to the troubleshooting section at the bottom of this guide for where to look if it isn’t on your device.

What you’ll need

A Windows PC

A copy of Windows 11

The Short Version

Open Command Prompt Paste ‘wmic path SoftwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey’ Press Enter Copy your Windows 11 product key and paste it where you need it