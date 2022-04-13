 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to find lost Apple AirPods

Tom Wiggins By Tom Wiggins

One of the best and worst things about Apple’s AirPods is how compact they are. Sure, they might fit neatly into your pocket alongside your wallet, but that means they’ll also slip inside nooks, between crannies and pretty much anywhere else you haven’t looked when you can’t find them.

Fortunately, Apple has included a couple of ways to help you find your AirPods if they go walkabout, so you can soon have them back where they belong: in your ears.

What we used

The short version

  • Launch the FindMy app on your iThing
  • Use the map to find their last known position
  • Get them to cry for help

  1. Step
    1

    Launch the FindMy app on your iPhone or iPad

    It doesn’t matter if you’ve lost just one or both of the buds, or the case as well, you’ll need to start by opening the FindMy app. Alternatively, you can also use a web browser by logging into your account on icloud.com, but the following steps are for a mobile device.How to find lost Apple AirPods Step-1

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Devices tab at the bottom

    This will show all the devices you have registered. Find your AirPods in the list and click through to see their last known position on the map. If you’ve absolutely no idea where you left them, this should help you narrow it down (as long as they’re still there).How to find lost Apple AirPods Step-2

  3. Step
    3

    Send out an SOS

    If the buds are in Bluetooth range but aren’t in their case you can also get them to emit a chirp that should help you lay your hands on them. Just hit ‘Play Sound’ and you’ll have the choice to make both sing, or just one at a time.How to find lost Apple AirPods Step-3

  4. Step
    4

    Get some help

    If you can hear them but can’t see them, hit Find and your iThing will use the signal strength to help you locate your lost AirPods. It’ll tell you when you’re getting closer or further away as you move around.How to find lost Apple AirPods Step-4

  5. Step
    5

    Mark them as lost

    If all else fails and you still can’t find your missing AirPods you can mark them as lost. Scroll down and hit Activate to turn on Lost Mode. Now if somebody finds them you’ll get a notification and they’ll be able to contact you so you can be reunited with your precious white buds.How to find lost Apple AirPods Step-5

FAQs

What is AppleCare+ for Headphones?

AppleCare+ is an insurance product that provides up to two years of technical support and hardware coverage for AirPods, Beats earphones or Beats headphones. It can be purchased at the same time as the headphones or bought within a 60-day period after the initial purchase.

You might like…

How to check the battery on Apple AirPods

How to check the battery on Apple AirPods

Tom Wiggins 2 days ago
How to clean an Apple AirPods case

How to clean an Apple AirPods case

Tom Wiggins 6 days ago
How to use Apple Pay

How to use Apple Pay

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
How to unlink Facebook from Instagram

How to unlink Facebook from Instagram

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to delete all photos from an iPad

How to delete all photos from an iPad

Jon Mundy 4 weeks ago
How to delete WhatsApp messages

How to delete WhatsApp messages

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Tom Wiggins
By Tom Wiggins
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.