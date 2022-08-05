How to filter by unread in Gmail

Nobody has enough time to read every single email in your inbox, so it’s very much possible that you could miss an important message such as a response to your job application or an invitation to some post-work drinks.

Annoyingly, Google doesn’t provide a easily accessible button to quickly filter by unread emails, which is an absolute pain if you’re the kind of person to get hundreds of messages every day.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to filter your inbox so only unread emails show up, and we’re going to guide you through the process below.

What we used

Windows laptop

Gmail via Chrome

The Short Version

Log into Gmail account

Click on the search bar

Type in “is:unread” and click ‘enter’