How to factory reset and restore an iPhone

Here is the easy way to factory restore and reset your iPhone without losing any of your previous data.

Whether you’re moving onto a new iPhone or just want a clean slate, restoring a phone can be a stressful and tricky endeavour, and you’ll want to make sure that you have everything in order before all your precious memories get deleted.

That’s why we’re going to tell you the easiest way you can go about resetting and restoring your iPhone in just a couple of simple steps.

What we used

While this will work with any iPhone, we used the iPhone 13 Pro

The Short Version

Go into Settings

Tap on your Apple ID

Click on iCloud Backup, make sure it’s turned on

Press Back Up Now

Go back into Settings

Tap General

Click Transfer or Reset iPhone

Click Erase All Content And Settings

Press Continue

Set up your iPhone from the inital screen

When Apps & Data comes up, click Restore from iCloud Backup

Sign into your Apple ID

Step

1 Go into Settings To start the process, go into your Settings app. Step

2 Tap on your Apple ID Your Apple ID will show your photo and will sit at the top of the screen in Settings. Step

3 Click on iCloud Backup, make sure its turned on Make sure your iCloud Backup is turned on so you can backup your iPhone to the iCloud. Step

4 Press Back Up Now You can back up your iPhone using iCloud but you can also back up your iPhone to your Mac or PC if you want. Either method is fine, as long as you back up your device, otherwise you won’t be able to restore it. Step

5 Go back into Settings Once your back up has been completed, either using iCloud or on your Mac or PC, you need to go back into your Settings to reset your iPhone. Step

6 Tap General Click on General within Settings. Step

7 Click Transfer or Reset iPhone You will need to scroll to the bottom of the General page to find the Restart button. Step

8 Click Erase All Content and Settings Choosing this option will sign you out of your Apple ID and remove all of the current data from your iPhone. The backup step from before is important, as after this step you won’t be able to access your current data on the model you’re reseting. Step

9 Press Continue Click on the Continue button to confirm your choice. Make sure that you are happy with your backup beforehand. Step

10 Start setting up your iPhone After your iPhone is reset and all the data has been wiped, your iPhone appear with the initial title screen. Here, you must go through the initial steps of choosing a language, connecting to WiFi and setting up your Touch/Face ID as well as your Apple ID. Step

11 When Apps & Data comes up, click Restore from iCloud Backup Once your Apps & Data screen comes up on your device, you will need to lick Restore from iCloud Backup. If you have backed up your device using your Mac or PC, please choose that option instead, just make sure that you don’t click the Don’t Transfer from Apps or Data choice, as that will start the regular set up process. Step

12 Sign into your Apple ID Sign into your Apple ID again, this will trigger the backup instantly. Wait for the process to finish, then all of your previous data should be back on your iPhone.