If you’re thinking of selling, trading, or giving away your iPad, the first and most important thing you need to do is perform a factory reset.

This will wipe your tablet clean and restore it to the state it was in when you first turned it on. It’s good for the next owner, and it’s very good for you from a data security standpoint.

Here, then, is how to factory reset an iPad.

What we used

We used the iPad Pro (2018), but these methods will work on any iPad

The Short Version

Make sure your iPad is backed up

Reset your iPad

Authenticate

Step

1 Check your iCloud Backup First things first, head into the Settings app and tap your Apple ID at the very top. Step

2 Make sure your iPad is backed up Tap iCloud, and check that iCloud Backup is set to the On position. Enter iCloud Backup and tap Back Up Now if you want to bring that backup completely up to date. Step

3 Reset your iPad Open Settings and tap General. Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPad, followed by Erase All Content and Settings. Step

4 Authenticate You’ll now be presented with a screen listing all of the items that will be removed from your iPad. Hit Continue, then enter your device password and Apple ID password for authentication.