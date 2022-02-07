How to enable two-factor authentication on Amazon

Step

1 Install an authenticator If you don’t already have a preferred authenticator, download one – you’ll probably want to use a mobile phone for this, but other platforms are supported. Popular choices include Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, our personal favourite, Aegis Authenticator, which is open source, but only available for Android. I’ll be using Aegis on my Android phone in the screenshots for this tutorial, but the process of linking the app and generating a One-Time Password (OTP) is the same across all authenticators.

Step

2 Open your Amazon security settings Log in to your Amazon account. From the Account & Lists menu, select Your Account. Click Login & security, then select the Edit button in the Two-Step Verification (2SV) Settings section.

Step

3 Confirm your identity A notification will be sent to the email address associated with your Amazon account. Check your email for the approval message. Either click the “Please approve or deny” hyperlink or – to be extra sure you’re going to the right place – manually copy the supplied URL that you’ll find in the same message and paste it into your browser bar. Click Approve.

Step

4 Select your authentication type You’ll momentarily be taken to the Two-Step Verification (2SV) Settings page. Click Get Started. You should avoid using your phone number as a proxy for identity so, on the Enroll a 2SV authenticator page, select the Authenticator App radio button.

Step

5 Enroll your authenticator An accordion section will unfurl to reveal a QR code and some short instructions. On your phone, open your authenticator app. Add an account – this is usually done by tapping a plus sign on the main screen. Select Scan QR code and use your phone’s rear camera to scan the QR code displayed on Amazon’s authenticator enrolment page.

Step

6 Save your authenticator entry in the app On your phone, an entry for Amazon should be automatically created. Make sure it’s named clearly, then tap Save.

Step

7 First authentication You’ll be taken to the main screen of your authenticator, where your new entry should appear, with a six-digit code beneath it that changes every minute or so. Type that six-digit code into the Enter OTP box on Amazon’s site and click the Verify OTP and continue button next to it.