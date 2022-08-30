How to enable the battery percentage icon on an iPhone

Apple has been adding plenty of features to its iOS 16 software as it progresses through its beta run, with one of the biggest being the return of an always visible battery percentage icon to iPhones with a notch.

The battery percentage icon was a mainstay along with the battery symbol in the earlier years of the iPhone, however with the introduction of the iPhone X and the notch jutting into the display, the numeric icon was hidden away inside the notification panel.

While the return of a battery percentage indicator that would always be visible wasn’t highlighted during the initial launch of iOS 16, it has been added in the recent beta versions. Here’s how to enable it.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone with a notch (we used the iPhone 13 Pro Max here)

iOS 16

The Short Version

Head into Settings

Scroll down to Battery

Toggle on Battery Percentage