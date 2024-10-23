Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable Private Space in Android 15

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Android 15 is currently rolling out on compatible devices, and with it comes the long-awaited inclusion of Private Space.

Private Space is a folder on Android smartphones that allows you to keep sensitive apps hidden or stored away, and requires a passcode to get access. 

Keep reading to learn how to enable Private Space in Android 15 and keep your apps password-protected.

What you’ll need:

  • A handset running on Android 15 (at the time of writing only Google Pixel smartphones are eligible for the upgrade)

The short version:

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap Security & privacy
  • Tap Private space
  • Tap Set up
  • Here you’ll have the option to set up or log into another Google Account
  • Decide on the lock for your private space
  • Tap Done

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    We’ve used a Google Pixel to demonstrate, however the steps should be similar on other handsets running Android 15.Google Pixel App Library with Setting app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Security & privacy

    You’ll need to scroll to around halfway down the page to find this.Google Pixel Settings page with Security & privacy option highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Private space

    Scroll down towards the bottom of the page.Google Pixel Security and Privacy page with private space highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Set up

    Read through the on-screen information to learn more about Private Space and how you can make the most of it. Once you’re happy, tap Set up.Google Pixel Private space page with Set up highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Sign into your Google account

    Tap Got it to sign into your Google account. You have the option to either sign into your usual account or create a new one.

    The benefit of setting up a separate Google account is that this can be a dedicated account to stop data appearing outside of your private space. As listed here, this includes your synced photos and files, as well as browsing history.
    Create a Google account option of Private Space

  6. Step
    6

    Decide on the lock for your private space

    You can either create a new lock for your private space or just use the same one you use to unlock your device (although we recommend doing the former).

    If you do choose a new lock then follow the on-screen instructions to set this up and ensure you make a note of it.
    Choose a new lock for private space page while setting up private space

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Done

    Now you’ve set up your private space on your device.End of setting up private space steps

Troubleshooting

How can I find my private space?

To find your private space, open your app library and scroll down to the bottom of the page where you’ll see it listed there.

How do I add already installed apps to my private space?

To place already installed apps to your private space, long press the app you want to add then tap Install in private. 

Alternatively, to add new apps you’ll need to open and unlock your private space and tap Install to download content from the Google Play Store.

By default, your private space will have Camera, Chrome, Contacts, Files, Photos, Pixel Buds and the Play Store apps already stored.

