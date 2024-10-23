Android 15 is currently rolling out on compatible devices, and with it comes the long-awaited inclusion of Private Space.

Private Space is a folder on Android smartphones that allows you to keep sensitive apps hidden or stored away, and requires a passcode to get access.

Keep reading to learn how to enable Private Space in Android 15 and keep your apps password-protected.

What you’ll need:

A handset running on Android 15 (at the time of writing only Google Pixel smartphones are eligible for the upgrade)

The short version:

Open the Settings app

Tap Security & privacy

Tap Private space

Tap Set up

Here you’ll have the option to set up or log into another Google Account

Decide on the lock for your private space

Tap Done

Step

1 Open the Settings app We’ve used a Google Pixel to demonstrate, however the steps should be similar on other handsets running Android 15. Step

2 Tap Security & privacy You’ll need to scroll to around halfway down the page to find this. Step

3 Tap Private space Scroll down towards the bottom of the page. Step

4 Tap Set up Read through the on-screen information to learn more about Private Space and how you can make the most of it. Once you’re happy, tap Set up. Step

5 Sign into your Google account Tap Got it to sign into your Google account. You have the option to either sign into your usual account or create a new one.



The benefit of setting up a separate Google account is that this can be a dedicated account to stop data appearing outside of your private space. As listed here, this includes your synced photos and files, as well as browsing history.

Step

6 Decide on the lock for your private space You can either create a new lock for your private space or just use the same one you use to unlock your device (although we recommend doing the former).



If you do choose a new lock then follow the on-screen instructions to set this up and ensure you make a note of it.

Step

7 Tap Done Now you’ve set up your private space on your device.