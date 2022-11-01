 large image

How to enable Nvidia Reflex

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you own an Nvidia graphics card and care about your performance in competitive games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite, then it’s worth making the most out of Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex helps to reduce the system latency of your PC, making your system capable of detecting key presses and mouse clicks even faster than before. 

As you can imagine, this is very useful for competitive shooters such as Call of Duty, Fortnite and Overwatch, since precious milliseconds can make the difference between getting killed or being the victor. 

But how can you enable Nvidia Reflex? The process is slightly different for each game, but are similar enough that this guide should still be helpful. Here’s how to enable Nvidia Reflex.

What you need:

The short version:

  1. Make sure your game is compatible with Nvidia Reflex
  2. Boot up a supported game
  3. Head over to settings or options
  4. Go to Video Settings
  5. Scroll down to Nvidia Reflex and set to Enabled

  1. Step
    1

    Make sure your game is compatible with Nvidia Reflex

    Right now, there are only around 40 games that support Nvidia Reflex. You can check which games offer compatibility by visiting the Nvidia website

  2. Step
    2

    Boot up a supported game

    It shouldn’t matter if you’re booting up a game via Steam, Epic Game Store or something else. For this guide we used Overwatch 2 via Battle net.

  3. Step
    3

    Head over to settings or options

    Once you reach a game’s main menu, you should see Options or Settings. Some games, such as Overwatch 2, require you to hit the Escape key instead. 

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Video Settings

    This should be the same location where you can change the resolution of your game. 

  5. Step
    5

    Scroll down to Nvidia Reflex and set it to Enabled

    You may also get the option for Nvidia Reflex Boost mode. This will boost up your GPU’s clock speed for CPU-bound scenarios, which should make Reflex even more efficient at reducing system latency. 

    Once set to enabled or boosted, Reflex should now be activated the next time you start playing this game. 

Troubleshooting

I can’t find the option for Nvidia Reflex

If your chosen game definitely supports Reflex, but you still can’t find the option for it in the settings, then it’s worth making sure you have the latest graphics drivers via the GeForce Experience app.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

