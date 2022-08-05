How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone

If you’re scratching your head and wondering how to get your Samsung phone to juice up more quickly, here’s how.

Fast charging is one of the most convenient features offered by the most recent generations of smartphones, allowing you to top up the battery in a matter of minutes where you’d previously have had to wait a couple of hours to get enough juice to get going. If you’ve got a Samsung phone, then this guide will show you how to enable fast charging on it.

What we used

We used a Samsung Galaxy S22 but you can use any Samsung phone capable of fast charging, although the menus may appear slightly different in other versions of the Android operating system

You’ll also need the fastest charger supported by your phone. For an S22, this is 25w.

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to Battery and Device Care

Tap on Battery

Select More Battery Settings

Toggle Fast Charging or Super Fast Charging to On

Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open up your phone’s Settings app. This is the one that looks like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Scroll down to Battery and Device Care Scroll down on the Settings menu until you see the Settings and Device Care option. Step

3 Tap on Battery Tap on the tab that reads Battery, which is above Memory and Storage. Step

4 Select More Battery Settings From here, tap on More Battery Settings at the bottom of the menu. Step

5 Toggle Fast Charging or Super Fast Charging to On Now you’ll see options that read Fast Charging or Super Fast Charging. Make sure the one you intend to use is toggled to On. Now, plug in your phone with a compatible adaptor that’s rated at the same charging power as your phone in order to charge it up quickly.