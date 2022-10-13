 large image

How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Pixel 7

If you recently upgraded to the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you may be wondering how to access the Extreme Battery Saver Mode available on the smartphone.

Extreme Battery Saver is a handy feature that allows you to extend the battery life of your Pixel beyond the usual Battery Saver capabilities. It does this by switching off more features, pausing most apps and slowing the processing time between charges.

While it may sound tempting to have Extreme Battery Saver Mode on all the time to extend your time between charges, it does mean you’ll miss out on any notifications sent by paused apps. For this reason, it’s important to choose the “essential apps” you want to keep running, as well as to set a schedule for when you want your Pixel to resort to these extremes.

Read on to learn how to turn on Extreme Battery Saver Mode on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro 

The Short Version 

  1. Tap Battery Saver in your battery settings
  2. Select Use Battery Saver 
  3. Choose Extreme Battery Saver 
  4. Tap When To Use 
  5. Define when to use Extreme Battery Saver 
  6. Choose your Essential Apps

  1. Step
    1

    Tap Battery Saver in your battery settings

    You can find your battery settings in the settings app or by swiping down from your home screen. How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Pixel 7

  2. Step
    2

    Select Use Battery Saver

    You can also tap Set A Schedule at this stage. How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Pixel 7

  3. Step
    3

    Choose Extreme Battery Saver

    This will be below the last option. How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Pixel 7

  4. Step
    4

    Tap When To Use

    Extreme Battery Saver pauses most apps and notifications, so you probably won’t want to use it all the time. How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Pixel 7

  5. Step
    5

    Define when to use Extreme Battery Saver

    You can choose from Ask Every Time, Always Use and Never Use when Battery Saver Mode is switched on. How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Pixel 7

  6. Step
    6

    Choose your Essential Apps

    These are the apps that will continue to run even on Extreme Battery Saver Mode. How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Pixel 7

Troubleshooting

How to turn off Extreme Battery Saver Mode

To switch off Extreme Battery Saver Mode when in Battery Saver Mode, just head back to step 5 and tap Never Use.

How to use the Adaptive Battery

You can also access the Adaptive Battery settings in your battery settings. This feature allows you to extend the battery life of your Pixel based on your phone usage.

To do this, simply open up your battery settings, tap Adaptive Preferences and toggle on Adaptive Battery.

